Bajaj Housing Finance Shares May Rally 37% Says ICICI Securities After Q4 Results — Here's Why

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ICICI Securities Report

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. delivered a steady Q4 FY26 performance, with RoA and RoE at 2.2% and 12%, respectively—aligning with both management guidance and eight-quarter average.

While intensified competition in the prime housing segment continues to pressure net interest margin, resulting in a flat sequential PAT of Rs 665 crore, management remains optimistic about maintaining a 2.0–2.2% RoA for FY27.

Improved operational efficiencies and moderated credit costs are likely to offset near-term spread compression and support RoA.

Leveraging its diversified portfolio across housing loan, lease rental discounting, developers finance, and loan against property, Bajaj Housing Finance appears well positioned to capture broader market share, targeting a 5% share of home loan originations, up from the current 2.5–2.7%.

ICICI Securities maintain Buy with an unchanged target price of Rs 125, valuing the stock at 4x FY27E P/B.

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