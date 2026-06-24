Bajaj Finance Shares Gain After NCD Allotment Worth Rs 2,000 Crore

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose during the trading hours on Wednesday, June 24 after the company alloted non convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,000 crore on private placement basis.

Bajaj Finance shares advanced 2.12% intraday to Rs 982.8 apiece. The scrip was trading 2.09% higher at around 12:15 pm, while benchmark Nifty 50 was up 0.6%

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, Bajaj Finance informed, "the Debenture Allotment Committee of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e., 24 June 2026, allotted 2,00,000 NCDs, at face value of Rs. 1 Lakh each aggregating to Rs. 2,000.45 Crore on private placement basis."

With an annual interest rate of 7.92%, the debentures are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE.

In Q4FY26, Bajaj Finance reported a significant surge in net profit and interest income, even as asset quality soured. Consolidated profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 5,464.57 crore in the January-March quarter, compared to an estimate of Rs 5,511 crore.

Net interest income also climbed 20% to Rs 11,781 crore, against Rs 9,808 crore posted in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, while pre-provisioning operating profit advanced 21%. Asset quality worsened, with the share of gross non-performing loans rising to 1.01% from 0.96% in the previous quarter. Net NPA came in at 0.41% versus 0.44% in the March quarter. Loan losses and provisions decreased to Rs 2,008 crore from Rs 2,167 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2025.

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