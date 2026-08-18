Bajaj Finance Allots Rs 498 Crore Worth NCDs — Check Interest Rate, Maturity Dates

Bajaj Finance Ltd. has approved the allotment of secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 498.22 crore on a private placement basis. According to a regulatory filing by the top deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) to the stock exchanges, the company's 'Debenture Allotment Committee' approved the issuance at its meeting held on Aug. 18, 2026. Notably, the NBFC alloted Rs 5,307 crore worth of NCDs on July 6, 2026.

Bajaj Finance NCD Allotment: Key Details

Issue Size: 50,000 Secured NCDs with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 498.22 crore (including discount and accrued interest).

Interest / Coupon Rate: 7.79% per annum.

Allotment Date: Aug. 18, 2026.

Maturity Date: July 4, 2036.

Proposed Listing: Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of BSE Ltd.



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Coupon Payment Schedule

The NCDs carry a fixed coupon rate of 7.79% per annum. Interest payments are scheduled annually, with the first payment due on July 6, 2027, and subsequent payments following each year until maturity. The principal amount will be redeemed upon maturity on July 4, 2036. Hence, the first interest payout is scheduled for July 6, 2027.

It will be paid annually thereafter until maturity. The debentures and the interest thereon will be secured by a first pari-passu charge on the company's book debts and loan receivables. Bajaj Finance said the security cover will not be less than 1.00 time the aggregate outstanding value of the debentures issued.

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Bajaj Finance Q1 Results

Bajaj Finance Ltd. reported a solid rise in net profit and interest income in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27), even as the NBFC's asset quality soured. Consolidated profit rose 27.4% year-on-year to Rs 5,986 crore in the April-June quarter, as per results announced on Thursday, compared to an estimate of Rs 4,700 crore.

Net interest income also jumped 23% to Rs 12,571 crore, against Rs 10,288 crore posted in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Asset quality improved, with the share of gross non-performing loans falling to 0.96% from 1.03% in the previous quarter. Net NPA came in at 0.39% versus 0.41% in the March quarter. Pre-provisioning operating profit increased by 22% to Rs 10,137 crore. Loan losses and provisions increased to Rs 1,993 crore from Rs 1,969 crore in the year-ago period.

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