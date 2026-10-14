Bajaj Consumer Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 66% To Rs 70 Crore, Revenue Rises 26%

Bajaj Consumer Care reported a strong performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, with consolidated net profit rising 65.9% year-on-year to Rs 70.2 crore from Rs 42.3 crore in the year-ago period, supported by revenue growth and a sharp improvement in operating profitability. Revenue from operations increased 25.5% to Rs 333 crore in quarter ended September from Rs 265 crore a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 72.1% to Rs 82.3 crore from Rs 47.8 crore.The Ebitda margin expanded to 24.7% from 18% in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting an improvement of 670 basis points.

Growth Portfolio Sustains Momentum

Bajaj Consumer Care said its growth portfolio continued to expand meaningfully while improving profitability. The coconut portfolio remained the primary growth engine, supported by healthy consumer demand and trade traction.

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The company noted that volume growth in the coconut portfolio was significantly ahead of revenue growth because of deflation in coconut prices. This suggests that higher sales volumes did not translate into a proportionate increase in revenue as lower prices weighed on realisations.

The company is also continuing to refine its product portfolio by revamping selected brands and introducing new products. Some of these launches are being piloted in select markets and distribution channels before a broader rollout.

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The strategy indicates a continued focus on building growth beyond the existing portfolio while improving the profitability of newer businesses.

Input Costs Remain A Concern

Despite the improvement in operating performance, the company continues to face pressure from elevated prices of some raw materials.

Light liquid paraffin (LLP) prices remained high because of the ongoing West Asia conflict and increased global freight costs. The geopolitical situation has affected supply chains and shipping expenses, keeping input costs elevated.

Refined mustard oil prices also rose as disruptions to oilseed supply chains in the Middle East pushed prices higher, in line with the broader edible oil market.

Copra prices increased during Q2 in anticipation of the potential impact of El Niño conditions in the third quarter. A broader rise in edible oil prices also contributed to the increase.

The movement in these inputs will be important for the company's margins in the coming quarters. While Bajaj Consumer Care delivered a sharp improvement in Ebitda margin in Q2FY27, sustained profitability will depend partly on its ability to manage raw material costs alongside pricing and volume growth.

Bajaj Consumer Care Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care closed as much as 2.32% higher during the day to Rs 520.05 apiece on the NSE. This compares with a 0.44% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares have risen 8.05% in one week and 0.27% in one month. The shares are up 96.42% year-to-date and 101.32% in one year.

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