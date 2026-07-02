Avenue Supermart Q1 Results: Check Date, Fundraise And Share Price History Details

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s board of directors will be holding a meeting on July 11 for the consideration of their results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to a source close to the matter.

The company also plans to fundraise via issue of debt securities through private placement on July 11.

ALSO READ: Zee Entertainment To Raise Up To Rs 3,144 Crore From Promoter Group Entity Via Warrants

The firm announced its standalone revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 stood at Rs 18,343 crore compared to the previous quarter's Rs 15,932 crore.

The parent company of D-Mart stated that the total number of stores as of June 30, 2026 stood at 503. This includes a store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra currently closed for customers due to reconstruction.

Avenue Supermarts Q4 Results

Avenue Supermarts Ltd reported a 19.2% rise in net profit for the March quarter, as operating profit increased and margins improved.

Profit to Rs 657 crore in Q4 from Rs 551 crore a year earlier. Ebitda rose 26.7% to Rs 1,211 crore from Rs 955 crore.

Ebitda margin improved to 6.84% from 6.42% in the same period last year, reflecting better operating performance.

Share Price History

Share price of Avenue Supermarts saw a 3.27% downturn to Rs 4,187 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.71% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 4,328.60, compared to its previous close of Rs 4,328.60. During today's trading session, Avenue Supermarts Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 4,176.00 to Rs 4,334.60.

ALSO READ: Indian IT Set For Gap-Up Start? US Software Stocks Rally For Second Day As AI Fears Fade

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 3,529.00 and a high of Rs 4,949.50. On the performance front, Avenue Supermarts Ltd. share price is down 4.67% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is Rs 3.09 Lakh Crore, with a P/E ratio of 99.98.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.