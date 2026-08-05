Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Aurobindo Pharma will announce its Q1 FY27 results on Aug. 5, with investors closely tracking revenue growth, US generics performance, margins and management commentary amid higher freight and raw material costs.

Analysts expect revenue growth in the high single digits, supported by the US formulations business, while margins may remain under pressure due to elevated freight and input costs.

Track all the latest earnings announcements, management commentary and market reaction in our Q1 Results Live blog.

Here's all the latest details about Aurobindo Pharma's earnings call, Q1 report, trading window and other aspects:

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend

Aurobindo Pharma has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The pharma player has not yet indicated any plans to consider dividend payout for Q1. The company last announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share on Aug. 4, 2025.

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Aurobindo Pharma will hold an earnings call on Aug. 6 at 8:30 a.m. (IST) to discuss its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Date: Aug. 6, Thursday

Time: 8:30 a.m. IST

To join the call through Zoom: https://bit.ly/4gVr1CV

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: What To Watch

US formulations growth

Europe and emerging markets performance

Penicillin and API business trends

Gross margin impact from higher freight costs

Regulatory updates on USFDA inspections

Progress on specialty products and injectables

FY27 outlook and capex guidance

Aurobindo Pharma Share Price Performance

Despite a strong 40% one-year rally, the stock has consolidated over the past month ahead of earnings.

Aurobindo Pharma shares have remained largely flat over the last five trading sessions. The stock has gained around 28% over the past six months and is up more than 30% so far in 2026. Over the last one year, it has advanced around 40%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,636.80 on July 3, 2026, while its 52-week low of Rs 1,016.10 was recorded on Sept. 1, 2025.

Aurobindo Pharma Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot

Growth in the US formulations business supported revenue, while higher operating costs weighed on margins.

In the fourth quarter of FY26, Aurobindo Pharma's consolidated revenue from operations rose 5.6% year-on-year to Rs 8,853 crore from Rs 8,382 crore. However, Ebitda before research and development (R&D) expenses declined 1.7% to Rs 2,165 crore, while the Ebitda margin before R&D contracted 182 basis points to 24.5% from 26.3%. Net profit increased 2% year-on-year to Rs 921 crore from Rs 903 crore.

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