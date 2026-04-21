Asian Markets Today: Kospi Gains 2% To Hit Record High, Nikkei Up 1% In Early Trade

Asian equity markets traded higher on Tuesday amid hopes for a resolution to the Middle East conflict as signs Iran may join talks with the United States fostered cautious optimism. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.7%.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi advanced as much as 2.2% to a record high. Japan's blue-chip Nikkei 225 traded 1% higher, while the broader Topix was up 0.3%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.45%.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 26,487, higher than the index's last close of 26,361.

A US delegation is prepared to return to Pakistan for a potential second round of peace talks with Iran. President Donald Trump said he is unlikely to extend the truce with Tehran if no agreement is reached before its expiry Wednesday evening.

In the currency market, the dollar index was little changed against major peers. The Japanese yen strengthened as much as 0.1% to 158.99 per dollar.

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Slips To $95 As Iran Moves Toward Dialogue With US To Ease Conflict

Oil Prices

Crude oil prices fell on signs that Iran will attend negotiations with the US in Islamabad before a ceasefire between the sides ends. Global benchmark Brent dropped as much as 1.1% to $94.44 a barrel after gaining 5.6% on Monday. West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery were 1.7% lower at $88.07 per barrel.

Wall Street

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 74 points, or 0.15%.

During Monday's regular session, the S&P 500 shed 0.24% to close at 7,109.14, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.26%, with the latter snapping its 13-day winning streak — its longest positive streak since 1992. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.

ALSO READ: Wall Street Highlights: Nasdaq Snaps Longest Gaining Streak Since 1992

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