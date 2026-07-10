Asian Markets Today: Kospi, Nikkei Rise As Investors Bet On Fresh U.S.-Iran Diplomacy

Asian markets opened higher on Friday as investors welcomed signs that diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran could resume, easing concerns over a broader conflict in the Middle East.

South Korea's Kospi gained 3.36%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.46%. Australia's ASX 200 edged 0.07% lower.

Market sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran had reached out to pursue a deal. According to MS NOW, citing officials from Qatar and Pakistan, both countries are working to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table.

The renewed optimism followed a positive session on Wall Street. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.3%, the S&P 500 gained 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, with lower oil prices helping lift broader market sentiment.

U.S. stock futures were largely unchanged in Asian trading. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures traded marginally higher, pointing to a cautious start after Thursday's rally.

Oil prices were steady after a volatile week as investors assessed whether diplomatic efforts could prevent a further escalation in the Middle East. Brent crude traded near $76 a barrel after falling more than 2% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate hovered below $72.

Technical discussions between Washington and Tehran are continuing, according to a U.S. official, who said the administration remained committed to pursuing a diplomatic resolution. Although President Trump said an earlier truce had ended, parts of the interim agreement continue to be observed, leaving room for further negotiations.

The region has remained on edge after attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz prompted U.S. strikes on Iranian targets earlier this week, followed by retaliatory action from Tehran against American bases. While both sides have exchanged military action, they have so far stopped short of a broader conflict, helping calm fears of prolonged disruptions to global energy supplies.

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