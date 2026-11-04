Arvind Fashions To NALCO: Motilal Oswal Reviews Q2 Results Of Nine Stocks, Check Target Prices

The brokerage's set target price implies a potential upside of up to 48% with Gopal Snacks leading the pack, followed by Arvind Fashions with 42% and Ventive Hospitality with 32%. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reviewed the second-quarter earnings of nine companies across the textile, FMCG, metals and EPC sector including Gopal Snacks, Arvind Fashions, Ventive Hospitality, Container Corp of India, Prataap Snacks, KEC International, National Aluminium Company, Amara Raja and Alkyl Amines.
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Motilal Oswal Report
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reviewed the second-quarter earnings of nine companies across the textile, FMCG, metals and EPC sector including Gopal Snacks, Arvind Fashions, Ventive Hospitality, Container Corp of India, Prataap Snacks, KEC International, National Aluminium Company, Amara Raja and Alkyl Amines.
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The brokerage's latest analysis reflects a mixed earnings season, with healthy revenue growth and improving business momentum supporting some companies, while rising input costs, weaker volumes and margin pressures continue to weigh on profitability.
In this report, Motilal Oswal has maintained Buy ratings on Gopal Snacks, Arvind Fashions, Ventive Hospitality, ConCor, Prataap Snacks and KEC International.
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The brokerage's set target price implies a potential upside of up to 48% with Gopal Snacks leading the pack, followed by Arvind Fashions with 42% and Ventive Hospitality with 32%.
|Gopal Snacks
|Packaged Foods
|253
|375
|48%
|BUY
|Arvind Fashions
|Retail / Apparel
|352
|500
|42%
|BUY
|Ventive Hospitality
|Hospitality
|529
|700
|32%
|BUY
|Container Corporation of India (CONCOR)
|Logistics
|419
|530
|27%
|BUY
|Prataap Snacks
|Packaged Foods
|1,073
|1,265
|18%
|BUY
|KEC International
|Capital Goods / EPC
|316
|365
|15%
|BUY
|NALCO
|Metals / Alumina
|318
|350
|10%
|NEUTRAL
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|Auto Ancillaries / Batteries
|698
|740
|6%
|NEUTRAL
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|Specialty Chemicals
|1,665
|1,690
|2%
|NEUTRAL
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