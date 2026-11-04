Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Arvind Fashions To NALCO: Motilal Oswal Reviews Q2 Results Of Nine Stocks, Check Target Prices

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reviewed the second-quarter earnings of nine companies across the textile, FMCG, metals and EPC sector including Gopal Snacks, Arvind Fashions, Ventive Hospitality, ConCor, Prataap Snacks, and more

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Arvind Fashions To NALCO: Motilal Oswal Reviews Q2 Results Of Nine Stocks, Check Target Prices
Motilal Oswal's latest Q2 FY27 research highlights nine stocks across packaged foods, apparel, hospitality, logistics, metals, capital goods, auto ancillaries and specialty chemicals. Check the brokerage's ratings, target prices and key estimate revisions.
(Photo: Unsplash)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
--
Gopal Snacks Ltd
--
Prataap Snacks Ltd.
--
Arvind Fashions Ltd.
--

The brokerage's set target price implies a potential upside of up to 48% with Gopal Snacks leading the pack, followed by Arvind Fashions with 42% and Ventive Hospitality with 32%. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reviewed the second-quarter earnings of nine companies across the textile, FMCG, metals and EPC sector including Gopal Snacks, Arvind Fashions, Ventive Hospitality, Container Corp of India, Prataap Snacks, KEC International, National Aluminium Company, Amara Raja and Alkyl Amines.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reviewed the second-quarter earnings of nine companies across the textile, FMCG, metals and EPC sector including Gopal Snacks, Arvind Fashions, Ventive Hospitality, Container Corp of India, Prataap Snacks, KEC International, National Aluminium Company, Amara Raja and Alkyl Amines.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The brokerage's latest analysis reflects a mixed earnings season, with healthy revenue growth and improving business momentum supporting some companies, while rising input costs, weaker volumes and margin pressures continue to weigh on profitability.

In this report, Motilal Oswal has maintained Buy ratings on Gopal Snacks, Arvind Fashions, Ventive Hospitality, ConCor, Prataap Snacks and KEC International.

ALSO READ | Himadri Speciality Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage, Sees Up To 47% Upside; Check Target Price

The brokerage's set target price implies a potential upside of up to 48% with Gopal Snacks leading the pack, followed by Arvind Fashions with 42% and Ventive Hospitality with 32%.  

Gopal SnacksPackaged Foods25337548%BUY
Arvind FashionsRetail / Apparel35250042%BUY
Ventive HospitalityHospitality52970032%BUY
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR)Logistics41953027%BUY
Prataap SnacksPackaged Foods1,0731,26518%BUY
KEC InternationalCapital Goods / EPC31636515%BUY
NALCOMetals / Alumina31835010%NEUTRAL
Amara Raja Energy & MobilityAuto Ancillaries / Batteries6987406%NEUTRAL
Alkyl Amines ChemicalsSpecialty Chemicals1,6651,6902%NEUTRAL

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Arvind Fashion.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Amara.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Concor.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Nalco.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Ventive.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Kec.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Alkyl.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl .pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Prataap.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Unlock the Full Story
with Premium Access
Already a subscriber? Sign In

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

No-Cost EMI Usage Rises As Price Hikes Hit Mobile, Consumer Durables Demand

No-Cost EMI Usage Rises As Price Hikes Hit Mobile, Consumer Durables Demand

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Loading PDF...
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com