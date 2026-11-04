Arvind Fashions To NALCO: Motilal Oswal Reviews Q2 Results Of Nine Stocks, Check Target Prices

The brokerage's set target price implies a potential upside of up to 48% with Gopal Snacks leading the pack, followed by Arvind Fashions with 42% and Ventive Hospitality with 32%. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reviewed the second-quarter earnings of nine companies across the textile, FMCG, metals and EPC sector including Gopal Snacks, Arvind Fashions, Ventive Hospitality, Container Corp of India, Prataap Snacks, KEC International, National Aluminium Company, Amara Raja and Alkyl Amines.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reviewed the second-quarter earnings of nine companies across the textile, FMCG, metals and EPC sector including Gopal Snacks, Arvind Fashions, Ventive Hospitality, Container Corp of India, Prataap Snacks, KEC International, National Aluminium Company, Amara Raja and Alkyl Amines.

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The brokerage's latest analysis reflects a mixed earnings season, with healthy revenue growth and improving business momentum supporting some companies, while rising input costs, weaker volumes and margin pressures continue to weigh on profitability.

In this report, Motilal Oswal has maintained Buy ratings on Gopal Snacks, Arvind Fashions, Ventive Hospitality, ConCor, Prataap Snacks and KEC International.

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The brokerage's set target price implies a potential upside of up to 48% with Gopal Snacks leading the pack, followed by Arvind Fashions with 42% and Ventive Hospitality with 32%.

Gopal Snacks Packaged Foods 253 375 48% BUY Arvind Fashions Retail / Apparel 352 500 42% BUY Ventive Hospitality Hospitality 529 700 32% BUY Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) Logistics 419 530 27% BUY Prataap Snacks Packaged Foods 1,073 1,265 18% BUY KEC International Capital Goods / EPC 316 365 15% BUY NALCO Metals / Alumina 318 350 10% NEUTRAL Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Auto Ancillaries / Batteries 698 740 6% NEUTRAL Alkyl Amines Chemicals Specialty Chemicals 1,665 1,690 2% NEUTRAL

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