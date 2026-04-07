Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On April 7

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is down 0.19% at 22,956.5 as of 6:45 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) rose 0.45% and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) was down 0.70%.

Indian Market Recap

India's benchmark equity indices ended sharply higher after volatile swings on Monday. The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex reversed early losses to end more than 1% higher as strength in HDFC Bank and Axis Bank offset decline in Reliance Industries.

The Sensex closed 787 points or 1.07% higher at 74,106.85 and the Nifty gained 255 points or 1.12% to settle at 22,968.25. The gap between the Nifty's session low and high was 456 points, indicating high volatility.

On the sectoral front, oil and gas stocks declined the most on the NSE, while financial services, realty and PSU banks surged the most.

In the broader market, the Nifty Smallcap 250 matched gains of the blue-chip index while Nifty Midcap 150 outperformed.

US Market Recap

The US equity market advanced on Monday amid threats by US President Donald Trump on military escalation in Iran. The S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq 100 Index rose 0.4% and 0.6% respectively, according to Bloomberg data.

Asian Market Update

The Asian market was up with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rising 0.7% on the back of gains in South Korea. The surge was led by technology stocks, which have been less impact by the war in the Middle East.

Commodity Check

Brent price stood at $110 a barrel, adding 0.7% in the earlier session and West Intermediate traded around $113, closing at the highest since June 2022.

Stocks In News

Pondy Oxides: The company reports that a promoter has acquired 21.1 lakh shares, representing a 6.91% stake, following the recent passing of the company's Chairman and founder, Mr. Anil Kumar Bansal.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company's arm, CuraTeQ Biologics, has achieved positive results for its Omalizumab biosimilar (BP11) in Phase 3 clinical trials, which involved 608 patients across 80 sites; regulatory filings with the US FDA and EMA are planned for the end of Q2 2026.

Tata Motors: The company's Q4 passenger vehicle production update shows that Compact vehicle output grew 13% YoY to 32,297 units, while UVC production surged 28% to 1.2 lakh units and UV2 production grew 71% to 15,334 units.

PC Jeweller: The company reports that its Q4 revenue rose approximately 32% YoY and FY26 revenue increased by 49%, while bank debt was reduced by 23% in the same quarter; additionally, it has established a mining arm, PCJ Mining SARL, in the Republic of Chad for metal extraction.

IFCI: The company reports that the Government has appointed Manikumar Sivaramakrishnan as Deputy Managing Director for a three-year term, following his previous role as Chief General Manager at NABARD.

SCI Land and Assets: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Synergy Marine Group to collaborate on maritime training and research, specifically through its Maritime Training Institute (MTI) in Powai for a new Nautical Studies program.

Globus Spirits: The company has launched a new tequila brand named 'Terai' in the domestic market, with products priced in the range of Rs. 3,600 to Rs. 5,815.

Gallantt Ispat: The company's Q4 business update highlights that power production grew 14% to 2.2 lakh Mega Units and pellet production rose 59% to 2.2 lakh MT; for the full FY26, pellet production increased by 37% with overall capacity utilization reaching 91% in the final quarter.

CreditAccess Grameen: The company reports that its FY26 disbursements grew 24% YoY to Rs. 24,860 crore and its Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) reached Rs. 29,590 crore, while its digital customer app, Mahi, onboarded 8.4 lakh users during the year.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company expects double-digit sales growth in its standalone business for Q4, though it anticipates a cost hit of 6-9% due to high crude prices; the company also noted that its Indonesia business is showing signs of stabilization.

Nykaa: The company confirms it is evaluating strategic growth opportunities and remains in discussions with several parties, including those related to the potential acquisition of a majority stake in the skincare brand 82°E.

IRFC: The company has sanctioned and fully disbursed a Rs. 1,000 crore term loan to MAHAGENCO, marking its first major funding transaction of the new financial year as part of its strategy to diversify into power sector financing.

Titagarh Rail: The company reports that its arm, Titagarh Naval Systems, has received approval for a brownfield expansion in West Bengal and will receive a Rs. 129 crore subsidy under the government's Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS).

Shyam Metalics: The company's Q4 business update shows that stainless steel sales grew 22.5% QoQ to 27,287 MT and carbon steel sales rose 10.5% to 4.5 lakh MT, while sponge iron sales increased by 14.9% to 2.1 lakh MT.

ALSO READ: NSE To Start Trading Platts-Linked Brent Crude Futures From April 13

Embassy Developments: The company has completed the voluntary strike-off of its non-operational step-down subsidiary, Apesh Real Estate Limited (AREL), as part of a corporate structure simplification initiative.

Sunteck Realty: The company has completed an internal restructuring by transferring its stake in Mantavya Real Estate to another subsidiary, Sunteck Real Estates.

PDS: The company has entered into a SaaS contract with a major US-based value retailer, a deal expected to drive sourcing volumes of approximately Rs. 450 crore.

Greenlam Industries: The company's arm has acquired the remaining 33% stake in its Indonesian subsidiary, PT Greenlam Indo Pacific, for a consideration of IDR 825 million.

Brigade Hotel Ventures: The company has signed a management agreement with Hyatt for the Hyatt House Bengaluru Devanahalli, featuring 135 serviced apartments, following its previous deal for the Grand Hyatt Chennai ECR.

Deep Industries: The company has secured an order worth Rs. 59 crore from ONGC for specialized equipment hiring services.

Prabha Energy: The company reports that its Rs. 139.21 crore rights issue, priced at Rs. 144 per share with a ratio of 5:14, closed for subscription today, April 6.

Pine Labs: The company reports that its Chief Business Officer (CBO), Navin Ashokkumar Chandani, has resigned from the organization.

Jubilant Foodworks: The company reports that its Q4 consolidated revenue grew 19.1% YoY to Rs. 2,506 crore and FY26 revenue rose 17.2% to Rs. 9,544 crore; Domino's India recorded a like-for-like (LFL) growth of 0.2% for the quarter.

Bajaj Finance: The company will hold a board meeting on April 29 to consider its Q4 financial results and a recommendation for a final dividend for FY26.

Tube Investments of India: The company has acquired a 76.24% stake in Orange Koi, a firm specializing in metal injection molding and precision parts for the medical and defense industries.

Adani Total Gas: The company reports that shareholders have approved the re-appointment of Suresh P Manglani as Whole-Time Director for a one-year term.

ACME Solar: The company reports that its arm, ACME Suryodaya, has successfully commissioned the 5th phase of its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Rajasthan.

Bajaj Finserv: The company will hold a board meeting on April 30 to consider and approve its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Kolte Patil: The company gets Rs. 58 crore tax demand from Mumbai body.

Bulk & Block Deals

Agi Infra: Arthkumbh Ventures bought 7.68 lakh shares at Rs. 311.34 per share and Beacon Stone Capital VCC - Beacon Stone I sold 7.97 lakh shares at Rs. 310 per share.

Lock In

Pace Digitek: 6 months lock in, 28 million shares, 13% of total outstanding shares.

Glottis: 6 months lock in, 0.8 million shares, 0.9% of total outstanding shares.

Insider trades: Camlin Fine Sciences: Ashish Subhash Dandekar, Promoter & Director, created pledge of 6.50 lakh shares.

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Beta Drugs

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Confidence Petroleum India, Dee Development Engineers, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals

F&O Cues

Nifty Feb futures is up 1.25% to 23,050.20 at a premium of 82 points.

Nifty Options 3rd Feb Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,500.

Securities in ban period: Sammaan Capital

Currency Check

The rupee ended 5 paise higher at 93.06 against the dollar.

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