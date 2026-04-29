All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On April 29

Good Morning!

India Market Recap

India's benchmark equity indices ended lower on Tuesday, after seesawing between gains and losses, as investor sentiment turned cautious on higher oil prices and Middle East tensions. Banks fared the worst during the session.

The Nifty 50 settled 97 points or 0.4% lower at 23,995.70. The BSE Sensex shed 416.72 points or 0.5% to close at 76,886.91.

Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki were the top percentage losers on the blue-chip index. ONGC and Adani Enterprises gained the most.

Earnings In Focus

Adani Power, Bajaj Finance, Cemindia Projects, Federal Bank, Fino Payments Bank, Force Motors, Geojit Financial Services, Granules India, HEG, IIFL Finance, Indegene, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, KFin Technologies, MAS Financial Services, MOIL, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Navin Fluorine International, RPG Life Sciences, Schaeffler India, Sterlite Technologies, Syngene International, Vedanta, Waaree Energies

Earnings

AWL Agri Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 17.7% at Rs 21,465 crore versus Rs 18,230 crore

Ebitda up 16.7% at Rs 524 crore versus Rs 449 crore

Ebitda margin at 2.44% versus 2.46%

Net Profit up 53.5% at Rs 292 crore versus Rs 190 crore



Bandhan Bank Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (NII) up 1% at Rs 2,796 crore versus Rs 2,756 crore

Margin (NIM) up 30 bps to 6.2%

Net Profit up 68% at Rs 534 crore versus Rs 318 crore;

Provisions at Rs 677 crore versus Rs 1,260.2 crore YoY and Rs 1,154 crore QoQ;

Gross NPA at 3.27% versus 3.33% QoQ;

Net NPA at 0.97% versus 0.99% QoQ;

Fresh slippages at Rs 10,300 crore versus Rs 13,100 crore QoQ and Rs 17,500 crore YoY;



Motherson Sumi Wiring Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 32.9% at Rs 3,335 crore versus Rs 2,510 crore

Ebitda up 1% at Rs 274 crore versus Rs 271.2 crore

Ebitda margin at 8.2% versus 10.8%

Net Profit up 1.4% at Rs 167.3 crore versus Rs 164.9 crore



Fedbank Financial Services Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 14.9% at Rs 617 crore versus Rs 537 crore

Net Profit up 40.3% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 71.7 crore



Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 32.8% at Rs 229 crore versus Rs 173 crore

Ebitda up 38.8% at Rs 88.8 crore versus Rs 64 crore

Ebitda margin at 38.7% versus 37.1%

Net Profit up 35.6% at Rs 67.8 crore versus Rs 50 crore

Greenply Industries Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 776 crore versus Rs 649 crore

Ebitda up 37% at Rs 93.2 crore versus Rs 68.1 crore

Ebitdamargin at 12% versus 10.5%

Net Profit up 86.4% at Rs 30.7 crore versus Rs 16.5 crore



Go Digit General Insurance Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 9% at Rs 3,112 crore versus Rs 2,855 crore

Net Profit up 29.2% at Rs 149 crore versus Rs 116 crore



CEAT Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 23.3% at Rs 4,219 crore versus Rs 3,421 crore

Ebitda up 52.7% at Rs 593 crore versus Rs 388 crore

Ebitda margin at 14% versus 11.3%

Net Profit at Rs 244 crore versus Rs 99 crore; to pay dividend of Rs 35/share



Star Health Insurance Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Net Premium Earned) up 13.9% at Rs 4,327 crore versus Rs 3,798 crore

Net Profit at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 51 lakh



Skipper Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 29.4% at Rs 1,667 crore versus Rs 1,288 crore

Ebitda up 40.2% at Rs 173 crore versus Rs 124 crore

Ebitda margin at 10.4% versus 9.6%

Net Profit up 62.9% at Rs 78 crore versus Rs 47.9 crore



Canara HSBC Life Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Net Premium Income) up 13.2% at Rs 3,061 crore versus Rs 2,703 crore

Net Profit up 8.2% at Rs 34.7 crore versus Rs 32 crore



Sanofi India Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue down 11.9% at Rs 472 crore versus Rs 536 crore

Ebitda down 16.9% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 172 crore

Ebitda margin at 30.2% versus 32%

Net Profit down 14.1% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 120 crore



Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 29.1% at Rs 2,119 crore versus Rs 1,642 crore

Ebitda up 61% at Rs 355 crore versus Rs 221 crore

Ebitda margin at 16.8% versus 13.4%

Net Profit up 24.1% at Rs 303 crore versus Rs 244 crore; to pay final dividend of Rs 6.7/share

Piccadilly Agro Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 32.4% at Rs 360 crore versus Rs 272 crore

Ebitda up 9% at Rs 71 crore versus Rs 65 crore

Ebitda margin at 19.9% versus 24.1%

Net Profit up 13.6% at Rs 45 crore versus Rs 40 crore;

Approves demerger of sugar business into Piccadilly Food, creating two separately listed companies



Five-Star Business Finance Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 8.7% at Rs 826 crore versus Rs 760 crore

Net Profit down 3.5% at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 279 crore



Brigade Hotel Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 136 crore versus Rs 134 crore

Ebitda down 3.5% at Rs 48.5 crore versus Rs 50.3 crore

Ebitda margin at 35.6% versus 37.5%

Net Profit at Rs 23 crore versus Rs 11.4 crore

Orient Cement Q4 FY26 (QoQ)

Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 647 crore versus Rs 636 crore

Ebitda up 20.3% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 89.6 crore

Ebitda margin at 16.7% versus 14.1%

Net Profit up 99.4% at Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 27.8 crore

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 62.3% at Rs 1,739 crore versus Rs 1,072 crore

Ebitda up 58.4% at Rs 571 crore versus Rs 361 crore

Ebitda margin at 32.8% versus 33.7%

Net Profit up 89.4% at Rs 392 crore versus Rs 207 crore

Piramal Pharma Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 0.1% at Rs 2,752 crore versus Rs 2,754 crore

Ebitda down 17.9% at Rs 461 crore versus Rs 561 crore

Ebitda margin at 16.7% versus 20.4%

Net Loss at Rs 8.8 crore versus profit of Rs 154 crore; one‑time loss of Rs 175 crore in Q4

Stocks In News

Ratnaveer Precision: The company's board approves a fundraising of up to Rs. 330 crore via equity. It plans to raise funds through QIP, rights issue, or FPO, and also approves an increase in authorised share capital to Rs. 113 crore from Rs. 85 crore.

The company's board approves a fundraising of up to Rs. 330 crore via equity. It plans to raise funds through QIP, rights issue, or FPO, and also approves an increase in authorised share capital to Rs. 113 crore from Rs. 85 crore. RVNL: The company receives a construction order worth Rs. 39 crore from NMDC.

The company receives a construction order worth Rs. 39 crore from NMDC. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: The company faces a liability of AED 31,666 in a consumer injury case in the UAE, following an order passed by the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal related to an alleged product malfunction.

The company faces a liability of AED 31,666 in a consumer injury case in the UAE, following an order passed by the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal related to an alleged product malfunction. Kiri Industries: The company's arm, Equinaire, executes a loan assignment agreement to acquire a USD 9.76 million mining‑project loan linked to a copper‑gold project in the Philippines.

The company's arm, Equinaire, executes a loan assignment agreement to acquire a USD 9.76 million mining‑project loan linked to a copper‑gold project in the Philippines. Greenply Industries: The company announces the resignation of Manoj Tulsian as Joint Managing Director and CEO.

The company announces the resignation of Manoj Tulsian as Joint Managing Director and CEO. SEAMEC: The company, along with Supreme Hydro, signs an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with ONGC for its vessel Samudra Sevak . The ONGC vessel O&M contract will run till 2028.

The company, along with Supreme Hydro, signs an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with ONGC for its vessel . The ONGC vessel O&M contract will run till 2028. Solara Active Pharma Sciences: The company informs that the US FDA has concluded an inspection at its Puducherry facility, classifying the unit as VAI and issuing four procedural FDA‑483 observations.

The company informs that the US FDA has concluded an inspection at its Puducherry facility, classifying the unit as VAI and issuing four procedural FDA‑483 observations. PC Jeweller: The company's arm, PCJ Mining, receives a one‑year gold‑mining licence in Chad.

The company's arm, PCJ Mining, receives a one‑year gold‑mining licence in Chad. Advait Energy Transitions: The company receives MCA approval for incorporation of three subsidiaries, Advait Battery Ecosystems, Advait Carbon Advisory, and Advait Unified Renewable Assets.

The company receives MCA approval for incorporation of three subsidiaries, Advait Battery Ecosystems, Advait Carbon Advisory, and Advait Unified Renewable Assets. Mobikwik (Bulk Deal): Peak XV Partners Investments sells 62.2 lakh shares in the company at a price of Rs. 214 per share, as per exchange data.

Peak XV Partners Investments sells 62.2 lakh shares in the company at a price of Rs. 214 per share, as per exchange data. Quess Corp: The company receives an income‑tax refund of Rs. 42.24 crore for FY24.

The company receives an income‑tax refund of Rs. 42.24 crore for FY24. Neogen Chemicals: The company's arm, Neogen Ionics, will invest Rs. 100.1 crore in its step‑down subsidiary, Neogen Morita New Material, through a rights issue. Under the issue, 71 lakh shares will be allotted at Rs. 141 per share. The funds will be used to support lithium‑ion battery materials business.

The company's arm, Neogen Ionics, will invest Rs. 100.1 crore in its step‑down subsidiary, Neogen Morita New Material, through a rights issue. Under the issue, 71 lakh shares will be allotted at Rs. 141 per share. The funds will be used to support lithium‑ion battery materials business. Kiri Industries: The company receives warning letters from BSE and NSE over delayed disclosures related to the sale of its DyStar stake.

The company receives warning letters from BSE and NSE over delayed disclosures related to the sale of its DyStar stake. BHEL: The company signs a transfer‑of‑technology agreement with DRDO's NSTL unit. Under the pact, BHEL will develop infra‑red suppression systems for naval vessels using GT‑IRSS technology.

The company signs a transfer‑of‑technology agreement with DRDO's NSTL unit. Under the pact, BHEL will develop infra‑red suppression systems for naval vessels using GT‑IRSS technology. Cupid: The company receives a warning letter from SEBI for failure to disclose the cancellation of a preferential issue.

The company receives a warning letter from SEBI for failure to disclose the cancellation of a preferential issue. Refex Industries: The Madras High Court sets aside a tax demand of Rs. 36 crore on the company.

The Madras High Court sets aside a tax demand of Rs. 36 crore on the company. Enviro Infra Engineers: The company enters into an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Suyog Urja for Rs. 311 crore. The remaining 49% stake will be acquired within the next 27 months.

The company enters into an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Suyog Urja for Rs. 311 crore. The remaining 49% stake will be acquired within the next 27 months. Blue Cloud: The company signs an MoU with GCIB Africa to expand its presence in Africa, with plans to develop a “Digital Factory” in Senegal.

The company signs an MoU with GCIB Africa to expand its presence in Africa, with plans to develop a “Digital Factory” in Senegal. Onesource Specialty Pharma: The company receives EU‑GMP approval for its sterile product division at its Bengaluru facility. The certification covers aseptic sterile injectable products, and the division has already been approved by the US FDA and Health Canada.

The company receives EU‑GMP approval for its sterile product division at its Bengaluru facility. The certification covers aseptic sterile injectable products, and the division has already been approved by the US FDA and Health Canada. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The company's board will consider raising funds through QIP or other modes at its meeting scheduled on May 8.

Listing

Citius Transnet Investment Trust

Citius Transnet Investment Trust is an infrastructure investment trust (“Trust”) focused on the transport sector in India. The company acquires, manages, and invests in transport infrastructure assets such as roads. IPO was subscribed 20.4 times, institutional investors were at 23.21 times & other investor were at 17.09 times

Bulk And Block Deals

Wheels India : Nippon India Mutual Fund sold 1.95 lk shares at Rs. 1060.69 per share

Nippon India Mutual Fund sold 1.95 lk shares at Rs. 1060.69 per share Arman Financial Services : Ranjan Kumar sold 27.4 k shares at Rs. 104.26 per share

Ranjan Kumar sold 27.4 k shares at Rs. 104.26 per share One Mobikwik Systems : Peak XV Partners Investments IV sold 62.15 lk shares at Rs. 214.01 per share, Societe Generale bought 6.6 lk shares at Rs. 214 per share, Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund bought 13.20 lk shares at Rs. 214 per share

Shares To Exit Anchor Lock-In

Powerica: 1 months lock in, 4 mn lock in shares, 3% of total outstanding shares

Sai Parenteral: 1 months lock in, 2 mn lock in shares, 4% of total outstanding shares

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar: 1 months lock in, 1 mn lock in shares, 1% of total outstanding shares

Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM)

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage : Adani Energy Solutions, Shivalik Bimetal Controls

: Adani Energy Solutions, Shivalik Bimetal Controls List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Bharat Wire Ropes, EL CID Investments



Price band

Price Band change from to 10% to 5% : UNIMECH AEROSPACE AND MANUFACTURING

: UNIMECH AEROSPACE AND MANUFACTURING Price Band change from No Band to 20%: HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, PIRAMAL PHARMA, TATA TECHNOLOGIES, TORRENT POWER

F&O Cues

Nifty Apr futures is down -0.53% to 24,081.10 at a premium of 85.4 points.

Nifty Options 5th May Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,100 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,750 . Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

ALSO READ: FII Outflow Unabated Amid D-Street Volatility: Here's How Much Foreign Investors Sold On Tuesday

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.