All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 22
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in stock futures, index options, and in the cash market, while they remained net sellers in stock options and index futures on Friday.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in stock futures, index options, and in the cash market, while they remained net sellers in stock options and index futures on Friday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,506 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the fifth session and sold equities worth Rs 462 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 33,973 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the July 25 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 23,725 contracts for July expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 8,342 contracts.
FIIs sold index futures worth Rs 2,029 crore, stock options worth Rs 571.54 crore, while bought Rs 15,824 crore of index options, Rs 1,108 crore in stock futures.
F&O Cues
The Nifty July futures are down 1.13% to 24,529.1 at a discount of 1.8 points, with open interest down 6.22%.
Nifty Bank July futures are down by 0.8% to 52,270.65 at a premium of 5 points, while its open interest is down by 5.97%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 July 25 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,500 call strikes, with 23,500 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options July 24 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 56,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 52,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 2,717 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 37,347 crore a day earlier to Rs 34,630 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 729 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 10,904 crore a day earlier to Rs 10,175 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors remained flat at 1.36.