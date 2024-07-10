"Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in the cash market, index options, and net sellers in stock options, stock futures, and index futures on Wednesday..Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 584 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 1,416.4 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 16,023 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day..Ahead of the July 11 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called the open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in the Nifty Futures.When it came to Nifty Futures long positions, foreign investors decreased 26,212 contracts on July expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 21,525 contracts.FIIs sold index futures worth Rs 3,435 crore, stock futures worth Rs 2,076 crore, and Rs 531 crore in stock options while they bought Rs 18,905 crore of index options..The Nifty July futures are down 0.53% to 24,355.05 at a premium of 30.6 points, with open interest down 2.8%.Nifty Bank July futures are down by 0.55% to 52,318.60 at a premium of 129.3 points, while its open interest is down by 8.96%.The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 July 11 expiry series indicated most activity at 24,500 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.For the Bank Nifty options July 16 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 55,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 52,000..The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,176 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 35,438 crore a day earlier to Rs 34,262 crore.The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,285 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 13,564 crore a day earlier to Rs 12,279 crore..The total long-short ratio for foreign investors increased to 1.39 from 1.35 a day earlier."