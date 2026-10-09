Ajmera Realty Q2 Sales Fall 69% YoY To Rs 224 Crore; Collections Decline 14%

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd reported pre-sales of Rs 224 crore and customer collections of Rs 190 crore in the September quarter, taking its cumulative sales value to Rs 370 crore in the first half of FY27.

According to the company filling, For H1FY27, the real estate developer recorded collections of Rs 363 crore, while the total carpet area sold stood at 1,16,620 sq. ft.

The company's sales value and collections were lower than the corresponding period last year, when they stood at Rs 828 crore and Rs 454 crore, respectively.

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During Q2FY27, Ajmera Realty sold 72,883 sq. ft. of carpet area, down 68% from 2,29,772 sq. ft. in the year-ago quarter. Pre-sales declined 69% year-on-year from Rs 720 crore, while collections fell 14% from Rs 220 crore.

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However, the company reported sequential improvement over Q1F‌Y27. Sales value rose‍ 54% from Rs 146 crore﻿, whi​le the carpet area sold increased 67% from 43,737 s​q. ft. Collections also grew 10% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 173 ‍cror﻿e.

The company attributed its quarterly performance to sales across ongoing projects. It also noted that Ajmera Prive, one of its completed projects, is now fully sold out.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director – Corporate Affairs, said the company was progressing with approvals for upcoming projects and remained confident that new launches would support its development pipeline. He added that sustained customer traction and disciplined execution would be important for stronger performance in the second half of FY27.

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Ajmera Realty said its focus remains on value creation and project execution as it advances upcoming launches and seeks to strengthen its operational performance in the coming quarters.

The company's H1FY27 update points to a mixed picture, with lower year-on-year sales and collections but an improvement in quarterly momentum compared with the June quarter.

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