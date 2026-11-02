Adani Group Stocks Surge: Ambuja Cements Leads Rally, Jumps Over 5%

Ambuja Cements Ltd. led the Adani group stock rally after the cement maker unveiled a fresh expansion programme worth around Rs 14,500 crore that will add nearly 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of capacity by FY30, reinforcing the group's long-term growth strategy.

The announcement sparked buying interest across the Adani pack, lifting stocks including Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Green Energy.

Ambuja Cement rose as high as 5.27% to Rs 366.40 apiece, closely followed by ACC Ltd., which rose as much as 4% to Rs 1,174.9. Adani Power Ltd. touched a high of Rs 195.31 after jumping 3.34%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Other stocks such as Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd. also traded up to 3.14% higher.

Ambuja Cement Expansion Plans

In a statement, Ambuja Cements said it has firmed up its next phase of growth through a mix of greenfield and brownfield projects across key markets in eastern, western and northern India. The expansion will increase the company's cement manufacturing capacity from the current 113.5 MTPA to 155 MTPA by FY30.

The new programme includes around 15.5 MTPA of grinding capacity in western India, 11.6 MTPA in eastern India and 2.9 MTPA in northern India. Capacity additions have been planned across Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, alongside new clinker capacities in Assam and Gujarat to support the expanded manufacturing footprint.

The company said the investments are aimed at strengthening its manufacturing network in high-growth regions, improving supply chain efficiencies and lowering logistics costs by bringing production closer to demand centres. Ambuja expects the expansion and related debottlenecking initiatives to help reduce production costs and support its goal of achieving a cost of Rs 4,000 per metric tonne by FY28.

"By strengthening the link between clinker and grinding capacity and expanding closer to key growth markets, we are building greater flexibility into the network," Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group said, adding that the expansion would improve competitiveness while enhancing market reach.

The latest announcement builds on capacities already added during H1 FY27, when Ambuja commissioned 4.6 MTPA across projects in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, taking its overall cement capacity to 113.5 MTPA. Another 5.6 MTPA is expected to be commissioned or ramped up during the second half of FY27, which would take total capacity to 119 MTPA by March 2027.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.