Adani Energy, Eternal, LIC, Groww: Stocks To Watch Ahead Of MSCI's August Review — Check Axis Capital's List

Laurus Labs and Adani Energy Solutions are among the stocks that could see the biggest passive inflows if the latest MSCI index rejig expectations play out, according to Axis Capital. The changes are expected to be announced on August 13, 2026, take effect from September 1, with index adjustments scheduled for August 31.

The estimates point to sizeable flows into the two stocks. Laurus Labs is seen as a high-probability inclusion, with an expected $410 million inflow, equivalent to 7.2 times average daily volume. Adani Energy Solutions is also assigned a high probability of inclusion, with an estimated $260 million inflow, or 9.4 times its average daily volume.

LIC, Larsen & Toubro And Groww On The Watchlist

The expectations also include several lower-probability inclusions. LIC is estimated to attract around $380 million if included, while Larsen & Toubro could see $220 million and Groww around $180 million. Axis Capital assigns a low probability to all three.

Among other potential changes, Eternal is seen as a high-probability candidate for a weight increase. The adjustment could bring an estimated $570 million of passive inflows, making it the biggest single flow opportunity in the table.

The potential changes could also create selling pressure in a few stocks. Astral has a high probability of exclusion, with estimated outflows of $109 million. SBI Cards could see around $115 million of outflows, while Balkrishna Industries is also flagged for high-probability exclusion, with an estimated $133 million flow impact.

The numbers highlight the potential significance of the August 13 announcement for the stocks on the watchlist. Inclusion, exclusion and weight changes can lead to passive fund adjustments as investors tracking MSCI indices realign their portfolios around the effective date.

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