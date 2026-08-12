Vivo X500 Series Launch: Expected Price, Features, Design Leaked

Vivo is reportedly preparing to expand its flagship smartphone portfolio with the X500 series, which is expected to include four models. While the company has not officially confirmed a launch date, the lineup is tipped to debut in China in September 2026, with global variants reportedly appearing on certification databases.

Vivo X500 Series Launch Timeline

The Vivo X500 series is expected to comprise four models, the standard X500, X500e, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. The lineup is reportedly set to debut in China in September, although Vivo is yet to announce an official launch date.

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Design and Display

The standard Vivo X500 could feature a flat 6.59-inch OLED display with narrow bezels. It is also expected to sport a large circular rear camera module positioned towards the upper-left corner.

The X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max are tipped to adopt a different design, featuring centrally positioned circular camera modules. The Pro models are reportedly being tested with displays measuring around 6.37 inches and 6.85 inches, respectively.

The panels could support 1.5K or 2K resolution and refresh rates of up to 144Hz, along with narrow bezels and larger corner radii.

Processors and Performance

The standard X500 is expected to feature a 3nm chipset, reportedly the MediaTek Dimensity 9600. Meanwhile, the X500 Pro and Pro Max could use 2nm processors, potentially the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro.

Camera Specifications

Camera capabilities are expected to be a major highlight of the series. The standard X500 could feature a 50MP Sony main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with a 70mm-equivalent focal length. Telephoto macro photography may also be supported.

X500 Pro and Pro Max Cameras

The X500 Pro is tipped to feature a 50MP main sensor measuring 1/1.28 inches, along with LOFIC technology. It could also include a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The top-end X500 Pro Max is reportedly being tested with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and an additional 50MP telephoto sensor.

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LOFIC technology is expected to improve dynamic range by preserving more details in scenes containing both very bright and dark areas.

Expected Launch

All specifications remain based on leaks and have not been officially confirmed by Vivo.

The starting price of the Vivo X500 Pro Max in India is anticipated to be Rs 1,09,999, as per cashify.

The company is yet to announce the launch date, pricing or availability details for the X500 series.

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