Multibagger Smallcap Stock Jumps Over 15% In Trade. Here's Why

Antelopus Selan Energy share price jumped over 15% in Wednesday's trade after the company received government order of two onshore contract areas. The smallcap stock surged as much as 15.27% to Rs 914.00 apiece on the BSE.

Antelopus Selan Energy said the Government of India has approved the award of two contract area under the Discovered Small Field Bid Round-IV to the company.

The award was communicated by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, through a letter dated August 31, 2026.

Both contract areas are onshore. The KG ONLAND block is located in the Krishna Godavari Basin in Andhra Pradesh, while the Cambay ONLAND block is located in Gujarat's Cambay Basin.

The award is subject to the execution of the Revenue Sharing Contract between the President of India and the company. The bid work programme, commercial terms, area, map and coordinates submitted by the company will form part of the respective RSCs.

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According to the company, the two awards will strengthen its presence in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, where it already has an operating presence.

Antelopus Selan Energy stated the blocks are high-quality assets that add significant acreage to its portfolio and are expected to meaningfully support its continued growth trajectory.

“These are high-quality blocks that add significant acreage to the Company's portfolio and are expected to meaningfully support the Company's continued growth trajectory,” the company stated in the exchange filing.

The latest development comes as the company expands its onshore exploration and production portfolio, giving the stock a fresh trigger after its strong run in the market.

Share Price Movement

Apart from today's rally, which has boosted the stock's near-term performance, Antelopus Selan Energy share price has surged 116% in the calendar year 2026 so far. Over the past three years, the smallcap stock has delivered multibagger return of around 156%.

Currently, Antelopus Selan Energy share price is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 21 times with a market cap of more than Rs 3,140 crore.

At 11:25 AM, Antelopus Selan Energy share price was trading 12.11% higher at Rs 888.95 on the BSE.

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