Who Is Tanvi Kolte? Meet The 'Dhakkad Girl' Who Won 'Bigg Boss' Marathi 6

Tanvi Kolte has emerged as winner of 'Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6'. The 28-year-old walked away with the trophy after a gripping grand finale hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh. Her victory has sparked widespread curiosity about her journey, background, and rise to fame.

'Bigg Boss' Marathi 6 Winner

Tanvi won the show after beating Raqesh Bapat in the finale. Along with the title, she received Rs 15 lakh cash, a trophy, an electric scooter, and a diamond jewellery voucher worth Rs 10 lakh. The season ran for nearly 100 days, and Tanvi stayed strong throughout, slowly becoming a fan favourite.

Early Life And Education

Tanvi hails from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. She was born on February 7, 1998. Even though she is now known as an actress and influencer, she completed her B.Tech in Information Technology from Sinhagad Institute of Technology and Science in Pune. Her interest in acting started early through stage shows and performances in school and college.

From Modelling To Acting

Before acting, Tanvi tried her luck at modelling. She won titles like Miss Ratnagiri 2018 and Miss Goa 2020. These wins helped her get noticed. She later entered television and played Sinchana in the Marathi show 'Lakshmi Niwas'. She left the show midway to join Bigg Boss Marathi 6—a decision that catapulted her to fame.

Journey Inside The House

Inside the house, Tanvi quickly stood out. She was bold, honest, and didn't hesitate to speak her mind. This earned her the tag 'Dhakkad Girl'. She was also known as the 'Task Queen' because of her strong performance in challenges.

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss' Marathi 6: Prize Money, Voucher — What Winner Tanvi Kolte Took Home

Her journey was not just about gameplay. She also shared emotional moments, including the recent loss of her father, which deeply connected with viewers. She also formed a close bond with Raqesh Bapat, calling him an elder brother.

Career And Net Worth

Tanvi is not just an actress but also a model and content creator. Her estimated net worth is said to be between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 80 lakh, coming from shows, modelling, social media and brand work.

A Turning Point

With her 'Bigg Boss' Marathi 6 win, she has gained recognition and is now seen as a rising name in the Marathi entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Leaving Hyderabad For Mumbai? Here's What We Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.