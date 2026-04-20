'Bigg Boss' Marathi 6: Prize Money, Voucher — What Winner Tanvi Kolte Took Home

'Dhakkad Girl' Tanvi Kolte lifted the 'Bigg Boss' Marathi 6 trophy on Sunday bringing the curtains down on the latest season of the popular reality show. The season, hosted by actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh, was loaded with drama and never-ending twists and turns. Along with the trophy, Tanvi took home Rs 15 lakh cash prize, an electric scooter and a gift voucher for diamond jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh.

During her time inside the house, Tanvi impressed the audience and received much love from her fan club for her strong personality and consistent gameplay.

Raqesh Bapat finished as the first runner-up, while Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane and Deepali Sayyed were eliminated earlier.

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Tanvi Kolte After Winning Bigg Boss 6 Marathi

Tanvi opened up about winning the show and how it has opened new doors in her life.

She said, "I wanted people to know me. 'Bigg Boss' has given me an identity. I had done TV shows and movies before but nobody knew me…'Bigg Boss' was the right platform for me to shine. Since the first season I wanted to participate in the show."

Who Is Tanvi Kolte?

Tanvi, 28, is a Maharashtrian actress and influencer from Ratnagiri.

After completing her schooling in Ratnagiri, Tanvi moved to Pune for higher studies. She holds a B.Tech in Information Technology from Sinhagad Institute of Technology & Science, Pune.

She became a household name for her role in the Marathi TV show 'Lakshmi Niwas'.

Just hours before the winner was announced, Tanvi expressed her gratitude to the makers and called it a “dream come true moment,” reported Free Press Journal.

She said, “This house made me a brand. I always dreamt of being here, being a heroine, and people laughed at me. I cannot imagine that I won't hear Bigg Boss' voice from tomorrow."

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