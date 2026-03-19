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Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan's One-Man Show Tops With High Action

Raised by an honest teacher who named him Bhagat Singh, a boy with strong morals, becomes a fearless cop.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan's One-Man Show Tops With High Action
Image Credit: Mythri Movie Makers/Instagram

Pawan Kalyan is back on screens with Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Released on Ugadi on Thursday, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has already created a buzz among fans. Following the release of the movie, fans have now shared their experience on X.

A fan excitedly shared his thoughts, declaring Ustaad Bhagat Singh a hit. Here's what they wrote, "Whether it's the Intro, the Comedy, the Police Station sequence, or the Interval—everything is top-tier. But Pawan Kalyan's dance and the Lungi Fight are on a whole different level (pure adrenaline). For PK fans, this Ugadi is a massive celebration; they've officially bagged a hit!"

ALSO READ: 'Patriotism With Swag': Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Draws Strong Early Reactions

Another fan declared the movie 'a mass slaughter of records' as they said, "More than anything, the offline public talk (word-of-mouth) is at its peak. It looks like it will reach break-even (recover all costs) by the end of the weekend itself. The carnage (mass slaughter of records) has officially begun!"

A fan shared how people are coming with their families to watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh. "It's Housefull! Yes, along with the fans, families have also come to watch. In the screen where I'm watching my show, the audience is reacting superbly (cheering/enjoying)."

Breaking down the movie, a fan wrote, "Pawan Kalyan brings fun in a few moments and delivers intensity and energy in some others, but he needed a stronger setup to truly shine, which unfortunately doesn't happen with #UstaadBhagatSingh. The first half feels too random, and while the second half is mostly decent, the ending once again limits the overall impact to ordinary level."

ALSO READ: 'In Studio At 2:30 AM': Mukesh Chhabra Reveals Aditya Dhar's 'Rare Dedication' Before 'Dhurandhar 2' Release

Highlighting the positives and negatives of the movie, another user wrote on X, "#UstaadBhagatSingh‍ review. Postives: Pawan Kalyan, First half some portions, Songs music bgm, Some comedy. Negatives: screenplay in 2nd half, Routine and predictable story line, Dop waste, Sreeleela raasi no scope. Overall If going for pawan Kalyan 2.6/5 looks feast"

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Raised by an honest teacher who named him Bhagat Singh, a boy with strong morals, becomes a fearless cop. Fighting against a ruthless politician, Bhagat Singh strongly defies injustice. To carry on his teacher's legacy, Bhagat Singh must fight corruption and restore justice.

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