Urmila Matondkar's Ex-Husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir Marries Nidhaa Bhatt | See Wedding Pics

Mohsin Akhtar Mir has announced his marriage to Nidhaa Bhatt. The model and businessman shared a series of photographs from their wedding celebrations on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the intimate nikah ceremony and ring exchange attended by family members and close friends.

The wedding marks a new chapter in Mohsin's life nearly two years after his separation from Rangeela actor Urmila Matondkar.

Mohsin Announces New Chapter

Sharing the pictures, Mohsin posted a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for finding love again. He described his relationship with Nidhaa as a blessing and thanked her for bringing happiness into his life.

“Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah's script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_, he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light in my life. So thank you my love,” he wrote.

The post quickly attracted congratulatory messages from friends, followers and members of the entertainment industry.

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Wedding Pictures Go Viral

The newlyweds chose traditional outfits for the occasion. Mohsin wore an embroidered ivory sherwani, while Nidhaa opted for an elegant off-white sharara with gold detailing, paired with traditional jewellery and a matching veil.

Among the photographs shared online, a ring exchange picture featuring Mohsin kneeling down to place a ring on Nidhaa's finger became one of the most talked-about moments from the celebration.

Heartfelt Note For His Mother

Mohsin also remembered his late mother in the same post and dedicated a part of his message to her.

“And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it's your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace. I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers,” he wrote.

Mohsin's Previous Marriage

Mohsin was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar. The couple tied the knot on February 4, 2016, in a private ceremony. Their marriage lasted eight years before Urmila filed for divorce in September 2024.

Since then, both have largely maintained privacy regarding their personal lives.

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