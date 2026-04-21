Sydney Sweeney's Cameo Dropped From The Devil Wears Prada 2 — Here's What Happened

Fans were excited when rumours surfaced about Sydney Sweeney making a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The Euphoria star was spotted on the set in 2025 trying to stay low-key, but word quickly spread that she might be appearing in the long-awaited sequel, starring Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep.

However, the excitement turned to disappointment when it was recently confirmed that Sweeney will not appear in the final cut of The Devil Wears Prada 2. According to Entertainment Weekly, Sweeney had filmed a brief cameo scene of three minutes where she played herself.

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But during the editing process, the filmmakers made a creative decision to cut Sweeney's part out. The scene simply didn't fit well with the overall flow and structure of the opening sequence, the report added. While the team removed Sweeney's part from the film, the team was grateful for her participation.

For many fans, this news feels like a small letdown. Sweeney has a huge following, and her cameo was expected to bring fresh energy and buzz to the sequel starring Hathaway, Streep, Blunt, and Tucci.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is emerging as one of the most anticipated films of 2026, with its mix of fashion, drama, and sharp humour. Director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna are focused on delivering a worthy follow-up to the beloved 2006 original.

However, to make up for Sweeney's cut from the sequel, fans are relieved that Lady Gaga officially makes her appearance in the sequel. EW had previously reported a Lady Gaga-Doechii collaboration song in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney is currently enjoying the ongoing success of Euphoria Season 3. With only two episodes released, the series has already hooked fans with its dark teen drama. Additionally, Sweeney has also given a major hit recently with The Housemaid alongside Amanda Seyfried.

About Devil Wears Prada 2

The story revolves around Andy (Hathaway) being pulled back into the high-pressure and glamorous world of fashion. As old tensions resurface and new challenges emerge, Andy finds herself trapped between her principles and the fashion industry. The film explores themes of ambition, personal growth, and friendship.

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