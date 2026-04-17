Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun Go Instagram Official: Everything We Know About Hollywood Power Couple

On April 15, 2026, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and entrepreneur Scooter Braun took their relationship "Instagram official," signaling a new chapter for both.

In the glittering world of Hollywood, where relationships are often made public, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun chose their own way of announcing their relationship. Sydney took to her Instagram story and shared a cozy black-and-white photo, which is reportedly said to be from the Euphoria Season 3 premiere.

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In the photo, Sydney smiles widely at the camera while Scooter seemingly wraps his arms around her from behind. Scooter quickly reshared the image on his own Instagram story, but what caught the attention of fans was the caption he wrote. Capturing the moment, he wrote, "Lucky ba****d."

The two first sparked romance rumors back in June 2025 after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy. Soon after, there were rumors of the two dating. However, later that year, sources revealed to US Weekly, "They're still not putting a label on it, but Sydney has been having a lot of fun with Scooter."

Us Weekly also reported that sources this month had confirmed to them that the couple is "the real deal."

Sydney Sweeney On Romantic Love

Recently, Sydney Sweeney expressed her thoughts on romantic love while speaking to Cosmopolitan. She said, "Like freedom. You know in The Princess Diaries when Anne Hathaway says that when she kisses the guy she knows she's supposed to be with, her foot will flip up? That's what love feels like. The lights will magically turn on. The birds will start flying. The fountains start shooting water. Love is a Disney movie."

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Talking about relationships being private or public, she shared, "I was in a relationship for a very long time, 17, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it. I was very private. No one would ever see us. I think it's important to have some things for myself. I understand that I'm a public person, but I'm still in my 20s."

"I'm still figuring out love, and it's hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like. At the same time, for all of my 20s, I put my head down and focused on work-and now I want to experience things. But it's hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I'm just navigating it all."

Previous Relationships

Sydney Sweeney was engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino but the two had called off their engagement in March 2025. Meanwhile, Scooter Braun was married to Yael Cohen and have three children together. After seven years of marriage, the couple called it quits in 2021.

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