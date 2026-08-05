Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 6: Tom Holland Film Surpasses Rs 300-Crore India Net

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed Rs 300 crore net in India in just six days. Although collections dipped on Tuesday, the film continues to enjoy a record-breaking run at the box office.

Day 6 Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 21.50 crore net from 16,793 shows on Day 6, recurring a 9.7% drop from Monday's Rs 23.80 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 303.25 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 362.61 crore.

Language-Wise Performance

Footfalls picked up during the evening and night shows across most languages, helping the film maintain a strong hold on Tuesday.

The English version remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 11.50 crore from 7,476 shows with an overall occupancy of 24%.

The Hindi version followed with Rs 8 crore from 7,072 shows. Hindi 3D continued to outperform the 2D version, recording an overall occupancy of 22.58%, compared with 16.27% for Hindi 2D.

Among the regional versions, Tamil collected Rs 1.20 crore with 30% occupancy, while Telugu earned Rs 0.75 crore with 19% occupancy. Malayalam and Kannada contributed Rs 0.03 crore and Rs 0.02 crore, respectively.

Box Office So Far

The Tom Holland starrer opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday. Collections surged to Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday before settling at Rs 23.80 crore on Monday.

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About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Released in theatres on July 30, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink in key roles.

Set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film follows Peter Parker as he rebuilds his life after the world forgets his identity. As he returns to protecting New York as Spider-Man, he finds himself facing a dangerous new threat.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to enjoy a strong run in theatres, holding steady even after its record-breaking opening weekend.

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