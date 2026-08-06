Pranit More Announces Comeback With 'Ghayal' After 'Rs 370 Biryani' Row

Comedian Pranit More is returning to stand-up comedy with a new special, Ghayal, after taking a break following the viral 'Rs 370 biryani' controversy. He announced the show on Instagram and said it is based on everything he went through after the incident.

Sharing the poster, Pranit wrote, "GHAYAL. I can't change what happened, but I can choose who I become because of it. Ghayal is the story of that journey. Beginning in Mumbai."

What Was 'Rs 370 Biryani' Controversy?

The controversy started after a video from one of Pranit's stand-up shows went viral. During a crowd interaction, audience member Himanshu Jangra said he had spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani during a date. He then joked that when the woman asked him to drop her home, he expected to "recover" the money he had spent.

Pranit laughed at the comment and called it "peak content," which led to criticism on social media.

Pranit later apologised, saying he should not have laughed at or encouraged the comment. The incident also led to legal action, with the Maharashtra Cyber Police registering an FIR over the alleged misogynistic remarks. The National Commission for Women also took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Netizens Compare Him To Samay Raina

Soon after the announcement, many social media users compared Pranit's comeback to Samay Raina's stand-up special 'Still Alive', which came after the India's Got Latent controversy.

The announcement drew mixed reactions online, with many comparing Pranit's comeback to Samay Raina's. One user wrote, "Now playing sympathy card like Samay," while another commented, "You are not Samay Raina...don't try to be him." Others added, "Everyone knew he would pull something similar to what Samay did," and "He thinks he can copy Samay."

At the same time, several fans welcomed his return. Comments included, "Missed you bhau. So happy to see you back," and "King is back to entertain."

ALSO READ: Chandigarh Court Summons Salman Khan, Sister Alvira In 'Being Human' Jewellery Case

Reason Behind Comparison

The comparison comes because Samay Raina also returned to stand-up after a major controversy. In February 2025, his show India's Got Latent faced backlash after Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks about parents and sex went viral. FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer and others, after which Samay removed all episodes of the show from YouTube.

Samay later made his stand-up comeback with Still Alive, where he opened up about how the controversy affected him. He also announced the second season of India's Got Latent.

ALSO READ: Who Is Shreya Kalra? Lock Upp Season 2 Winner Takes Home Rs 1 Crore

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.