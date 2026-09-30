Porsche Cayenne Electric: Price, Colours, Range, Features And Other Key Details

Porsche India on Wednesday has officially launched the all-electric Cayenne, marking the beginning of a new chapter for one of the brand's most iconic SUV nameplates.

The electric SUV is available in two variants - Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric - and combines everyday practicality with the performance associated with Porsche. Customer deliveries commenced on September 30.

Battery And Electric Range

The Cayenne Electric gets a 113 kWh Performance Battery and offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 643 km, depending on the configuration. Porsche's India website lists a WLTP range of 576-643 km for the Cayenne Electric. The Cayenne Turbo Electric, meanwhile, offers a claimed range of up to 624 km.

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The SUV supports DC fast charging at more than 390 kW under suitable conditions, with Porsche claiming a 10-80 per cent charging time of around 16 minutes. The vehicle also supports AC charging of up to 22 kW.

Performance

The standard Cayenne Electric produces up to 408 hp, with overboost power of up to 442 hp using Launch Control. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 230 kmph.

The Cayenne Turbo Electric takes performance up considerably, producing 1,156 hp and 1,150 Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 260 kmph.

Both models feature all-wheel drive, while adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management is offered as standard. Rear-axle steering is available as an option.

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Design

The Cayenne Electric retains the familiar SUV silhouette but gets an updated front-end design with a blanked-off grille, active aerodynamic elements and Matrix LED headlights featuring Porsche's signature four-point daytime running light design. The electric SUV measures 4,985 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and 1,674 mm in height, with a 3,023 mm wheelbase.

Storage And Practicality

The Cayenne Electric offers a 90-litre front luggage compartment, while the rear luggage compartment provides 781 litres of storage. With the rear seats folded, the available luggage space increases to 1,588 litres.

The SUV can tow up to 3,000 kg with the Performance Battery, while the maximum towing capacity increases to 3,500 kg with the optional Off-Road Package. Porsche's official specifications list towing capacity of up to 3,500 kg with the Off-Road Package.

Interior And Technology

Inside, the Cayenne Electric gets Porsche's curved 14.5-inch central infotainment display, along with a fully digital instrument cluster. An optional 14.9-inch passenger display and augmented-reality head-up display are also available.

Standard equipment includes eight-way electrically adjustable front seats, four-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a sliding panoramic roof and wireless smartphone charging of up to 25W. The front seats can be upgraded to 18-way electric adjustment.

Safety And Driver Assistance Features

The Cayenne Electric comes with a range of driver assistance and safety features, including ParkAssist with 2D Surround View, Lane Change Assist, Intersection Assist, Warn and Brake Assist, Swerve and Turn Assist, and Speed Limit Assist.

The SUV also gets Comfort Access with ultra-wideband technology for keyless entry and automatic locking, along with gesture-controlled tailgate operation.

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Colours

Porsche offers the Cayenne Electric in a range of exterior colour options, with availability depending on the chosen configuration and specification. Customers can also personalise the SUV through Porsche's configuration and customisation options.

Pricing And Variants

The Porsche Cayenne Electric is priced from Rs 1.77 crore, while the Cayenne Turbo Electric starts at Rs 2.27 crore (ex-showroom price). Porsche India currently lists the two electric variants on its configurator.

Expected Rivals

Porsche is also continuing to offer petrol-powered Cayenne models, giving customers a choice between electric and internal-combustion powertrains.

In India, the Porsche Cayenne Electric competes in the premium electric SUV segment against models such as the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX and Lotus Eletre.

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