Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Pregnant At 41: 'Raees' Star Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF 2026

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is expecting her second child with husband Salim Karim. The actor shared the news on Instagram while she was in Toronto for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026.

Mahira posted a picture of herself in a flowing white gown, showing her baby bump as she smiled for the camera. She kept the announcement simple and wrote, “We make plans and then there is ALLAH'S plan.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2023, nearly three years before Mahira announced her pregnancy.

While this will be Mahira and Salim's first child together, the actor already has a 17-year-old son, Azlan, from her previous marriage to Ali Askari. Azlan was also present at Mahira's wedding to Salim and walked his mother down the aisle.

Mahira At TIFF 2026

Mahira has maintained a strong presence across Pakistani and Indian entertainment over the years. During TIFF 2026, the actor took part in the festival's Community Impact programming, where she moderated a conversation and was also recognised for her contribution to cinema.

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Mahira's Acting Career

Mahira started her acting career with the Pakistani film Bol. She rose to wider fame with the television drama Humsafar, which also starred Fawad Khan. The two later worked together again in Neelofar.

Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2016. However, following the Uri attack that year, restrictions on Pakistani artists affected her chances of working in Hindi films.

She went on to appear in several popular Pakistani projects, including Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Superstar and The Legend of Maula Jatt. Her most recent film was Aag Lagay Basti Mein, directed by Bilal Atif Khan and starring Fahad Mustafa in the lead role.

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