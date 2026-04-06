OTT Releases This Week: O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Star Wars: Maul Shadow Lord — Movies, Series To Watch

This week's OTT lineup brings a mix of high-stakes action, thrillers, crime dramas and global content across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Apple TV+. From much-anticipated franchise returns to brand-new original series and films, the latest releases promise plenty of binge-worthy entertainment for viewers.

1. Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (JioHotstar)



This English animated series explores Darth Maul's journey as he rebuilds his criminal empire after the Clone Wars, expanding the darker side of the Star Wars universe.

Streaming from April 6, 2026

2. Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic (JioHotstar)



A behind-the-scenes documentary special offering insight into the making of the upcoming Harry Potter series.

Streaming from April 6, 2026

3. Untold: Chess Mates (Netflix)



A gripping documentary on the Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann controversy, diving into one of the most debated moments in chess.

Streaming from April 7, 2026

4. The Boys Season 5 (Amazon Prime Video)



The final season of the hit superhero drama builds towards an explosive showdown between Butcher and Homelander.

Streaming from April 8, 2026

5. Trust Me: The False Prophet (Netflix)



This docuseries uncovers the story of a cult leader and the investigation that exposed him.

Streaming from April 8, 2026

6. The Cleaning Lady (Netflix)



A crime drama about a doctor forced into the underworld to save her son, blending emotional stakes with suspense.

From much-anticipated franchise returns to brand-new original series and films, the latest releases promise plenty of binge-worthy entertainment for viewers.

7. The Testaments (JioHotstar)



A sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, following a new generation rising against oppression.

Streaming from April 8, 2026

8. Big Mistakes (Netflix)



A crime-comedy about two siblings whose lives spiral after they are dragged into organised crime.

Streaming from April 9, 2026

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9. Hacks Season 5 (JioHotstar)



The comedy-drama continues the evolving dynamic between a veteran comedian and her writer.

Streaming from April 9, 2026

10. 18th Rose (Netflix)



A coming-of-age drama exploring youth, relationships and emotional growth.

Streaming from April 9, 2026

11. Tu Yaa Main (Netflix)



A Hindi survival thriller about two influencers trapped in a life-threatening situation with a crocodile.

Streaming from April 10, 2026

12. O'Romeo (Amazon Prime Video)



A revenge-driven action drama set in Mumbai's underworld, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Streaming from April 10, 2026

13. Outcome (Apple TV+)



A dark comedy starring Keanu Reeves as a Hollywood star facing a personal crisis.

Streaming from April 10, 2026

14. Temptation Island Season 10 (Netflix)



A reality show testing relationships through emotional and dramatic challenges.

Streaming from April 10, 2026

15. Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair (JioHotstar)



The iconic sitcom returns, now following Malcolm as an adult navigating family chaos.

Streaming from April 10, 2026

16. Euphoria Season 3 (JioHotstar)



The intense teen drama returns with deeper themes around identity, addiction and relationships.

Streaming from April 12, 2026

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17. At Home With the Furys Season 2 (Netflix)



A reality series offering a glimpse into boxer Tyson Fury's personal and family life.

Streaming from April 12, 2026

With a strong mix of fiction, documentaries and franchise finales, this week's OTT slate offers something for every kind of viewer.

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