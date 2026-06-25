No Travel Insurance, No Entry: List Of Countries Where Tourists Must Have It

Gone are the days when travel insurance used to be an afterthought, something you'd grab as a safeguard against lost baggage or medical emergencies abroad. Many international destinations now require visitors to carry valid travel insurance before granting visas or allowing entry into their country.

Depending on where you're heading, you might need to show proof of insurance cover to get a visa, or even buy a specific local policy when you arrive. These policies ensure visitors can cover unexpected medical expenses, accidents, trip disruptions or emergency evacuations during their stay.

Getting your head around these rules will save you a massive headache. So, here's a look at countries where travel insurance is compulsory, alongside exactly what you need to know before zipping up your suitcase.

Why Is Travel Insurance Important?

Travel insurance acts as a safety net against unexpected events like medical emergencies, trip cancellations, lost luggage, and flight disruptions. Many countries do not allow tourists to enter if they don't have a travel insurance. This is to ensure that the health of the traveller is ascertained and they can afford the cost of their stay in a foreign location.

The policy also saves you from bearing out-of-pocket expenses when things go wrong far from home, especially for those who are travelling on a certain budget and do not wish to spend substantial amounts of money on such issues.

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Countries That Require Travel Insurance Plan

Schengen countries: The Schengen zone has one of the strictest and most well-known insurance rules going. If you are planning to travel Europe and cover destinations like France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Switzerland, note that you cannot obtain a visa without buying insurance first.

As per the rules, travellers must have medical coverage of at least €30,000 which would cover emergency medical treatment, hospitalisation, and repatriation across all Schengen member nations.

United Arab Emirates: Heading to Dubai or Abu Dhabi? You'll need a valid travel health insurance here too. Often, insurance is integrated into the visa process so you simply can't finish the paperwork without proving you're covered. Healthcare in the nation is amazing, but extremely expensive for tourists. So, authorities require visitors to have financial protection against emergencies and hospital bills.

If you're planning dune bashing, hiring a jet ski, or doing a desert safari, you may require additional coverage for these sorts of high-adrenaline activities.

Cuba: Cuba has long enforced mandatory medical insurance requirements for all foreign visitors. Travellers must carry valid health insurance covering medical expenses and repatriation and may be asked to present proof upon arrival. Those unable to provide acceptable coverage could be required to purchase a local insurance policy at the airport.

Turkey: In Turkey, travel insurance is commonly required for visa applicants, although requirements can vary depending on the type of visa being sought. Authorities generally expect applicants to demonstrate adequate medical coverage for the duration of their stay.

Nepal: While travel insurance is not compulsory for all visitors, coverage is mandatory for many trekking and mountaineering permits, particularly on high-altitude routes. Policies are typically expected to include emergency medical treatment, evacuation, and helicopter rescue services, which can be costly in remote mountain regions.

Romania: Foreign visitors applying for visas to travel to Romania need to have travel insurance with a minimum coverage of €30,000. The policy is a key requirement during the visa approval process and is intended to ensure visitors can meet potential healthcare expenses.

Georgia: Georgia is among the latest countries strengthening insurance regulations for incoming tourists. Authorities have announced mandatory health and accident insurance requirements aimed at ensuring visitors can cover emergency healthcare costs during their stay.

Saudi Arabia: The country has integrated basic travel insurance into its tourist eVisa system. The coverage generally includes emergency medical treatment and COVID-related healthcare expenses. However, travellers planning adventure activities or extended travel are encouraged to consider enhanced policies that provide broader protection.



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