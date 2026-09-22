Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 12: Soori Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Despite 69% Drop

Mandaadi witnessed a sharp drop in collections on its second Monday, falling 69.4% from the previous day. Despite the dip, the Soori starrer has maintained a strong run through its second week across the Tamil and Telugu markets.

Here's a look at Mandaadi's latest box office performance.

Day 12 Box Office Collection

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Mandaadi collected Rs 2.45 crore net in India on Day 12, taking its total India net collection to Rs 78 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 91.20 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film added Rs 25 lakh from overseas markets on Day 12, taking its overseas gross to Rs 15.65 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 106.85 crore.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 1.90 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 55 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. Its first weekend saw a strong jump, with Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4.

The film collected Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5 before its numbers dropped to Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7. It added Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8, taking its first-week collection to Rs 57.30 crore.

The film continued its second-week run with Rs 3.70 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 6.55 crore on Day 10 and Rs 8 crore on Day 11. However, collections dropped sharply on Day 12, with the film recording a 69.4% decline from the previous days collection.

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About The Film

Released on September 10, Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu action film directed by Pugazhendhi Mathimaran. The film stars Soori, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Mahima Nambiar and Kritika Balasubramanian.

The story revolves around the rivalry between teams led by Kaali and Saattaappuli as they compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. S. R. Kathiir has handled the cinematography, while GV Prakash Kumar composed the music and Pradeep E. Ragav edited the film.

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