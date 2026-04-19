Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil OTT Releases This Weekend: From Pochamma To Maa Inti Katha — Here's What To Watch

The South industry is filled with entertaining thrillers to romance comeides. With the third weekend of April arriving, you can watch from a wide variety of genres from the comfort of your home. To make things easier, here is a proper guide for Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil OTT releases that you can watch over this weekend.

Pochamma

Genre: Supernatural Horror

Pochamma is a Telugu-language supernatural mystery thriller web series revolving around goddess Pochamma while mixing hidden mysteries, supernatural elements, and eerie events occurring.

Streaming On: Aha since April 17, 2026

Maa Inti Katha

Genre: Family Drama

In a middle-class Telugu household, two young brothers grow up cherishing their humble tailor father's hard work and dreams. Samrat is described as a tailor from Ramarajupeta who "writes his life with a thread and a needle".

Streaming On: ETV Win since April 17, 2026

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Comedy Cooks

Genre: Cooking TV Show

A Malayalam reality TV cooking show where people compete in fun, chaotic culinary challenges every week, blending tasty dishes with entertainment. The show has teased the popular actress Bhavana's highly anticipated OTT debut, where she joins renowned culinary expert Chef Nalan.

Streaming On: JioHotstar from April 18, 2026

Ashakal Aayiram

Genre: Comedy Drama

A Malayalam-language family drama where a son dreams of stardom while his father pushes him for a stable job, marking a huge difference in the father-son duo's take on life. It follows a humorous yet heartfelt journey of understanding between the two.

Streaming On: ZEE5 since April 17, 2026

Half-Half

Genre: Romantic Comedy

A Telugu quirky breakup comedy where, after breaking up, a couple continues to live in their shared apartment and turns everyday life into petty wars, revenge, and awkward encounters. This half-love, half-space, makes them work half-half on daily events.

Streaming On: ETV Win since April 17, 2026

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Veduka

Genre: Romance

A passionate Telugu-language emotional drama, this love story is filled with intense emotions and cherished moments. However, one night changes everything, turning a nostalgic reunion into pain of parting, heartbreak, and the weight of memories.

Streaming On: ETV Win from April 19, 2026

Youth

Genre: Romantic Comedy

A Tamil love story featuring Ken Karunas, where a carefree teenager is obsessed with finding love and romance before he completes his school. However, amid that process, he goes through the pains of crushes, heartbreak, and growing up.

Streaming On: Netflix since April 16, 2026

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