Kerala Story 2 vs Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection Day 15: Both Films Slow Down

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond currently stands at Rs 0.37 crore as its 15th-day collection. Thaai Kizhavi, on the other hand, has collected Rs 0.54 crore on its 15th day.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

The Kerala Story 2 has now officially completed its 2 weeks at the box office. As per Sacnilk reports, on the 15th day, the movie has collected Rs 0.37 crore on its third Friday. The number of shows running currently has also reduced to 2261, with an average occupancy of 5.5%. The movie recorded its lowest on the 14th day with Rs 1.52 crore. With the collections gradually slowing down over the week, the second week has officially closed at Rs 16.97 crore.

The occupancy in major regions as of day 15 includes both NCR and Mumbai, hosting 470 shows. Ahmedabad has a total of 336 shows running.

In account of day 15, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has collected a total gross of Rs 46.97 crore. The total net collection of the movie has now crossed Rs 40 crore, with Rs 40.62 crore so far. The total number of shows run across has been reported as 45,991.

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Thaai Kizhavi

The Tamilian comedy drama film, Thaai Kizhavi, has also completed 2 weeks at the box office. Sacnilk reports that the 15th day collection of the movie so far is Rs 0.54 crore. The total number of shows running is 1046 with an average occupancy of 15.3%. Like The Kerala Story 2, Thaai Kizhavi also reported its lowest on the 2nd Thursday with Rs 1.40 crore, with the 2nd week officially closing at Rs 19.45 crore.

Day 15's occupancy of major regions includes Chennai with 425 shows, Bengaluru with 170 shows, and Coimbatore with 162 shows.

As of day 15, Thaai Kizhavi's total gross collection stands firm at Rs 48.84 crore. The total net collection is Rs 43.24 crore. The total number of shows for Thaai Kizhavi is reported to be 17,941.

With the re-release of Dhurandhar, to build up the momentum for its sequel, both movies are set to see a sharp decline in their collections. Additionally, with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge releasing on 19th March, 2026, The Kerala Story 2 and Thaai Kizhavi have about 5 days before the box office spotlight is taken away.

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