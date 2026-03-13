Dhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar Celebrates Birthday At Work, Pens Emotional Note Of Gratitude

As anticipation builds for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, director Aditya Dhar revealed that he celebrated his 43rd birthday working on the film's final touches. The Ranveer Singh-led sequel is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. Taking to Instagram, Dhar shared a heartfelt note about the past year and thanked everyone who had supported him and his work. The director said that instead of taking a break on his birthday, he was busy completing the final stages of the film.

“As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on Dhurandhar: The Revenge, I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by,” he wrote. Dhar added that he feels deeply grateful for his journey, his team and the faith audiences have shown in him over the years.

The director also reacted to the viral "peak detailing by Aditya Dhar" memes that have been circulating on social media since the first film became a massive success. "Reading all your messages, tweets, stories and all the ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar' memes, my heart is full," he wrote, adding that he wishes he could personally respond to everyone but values the love and encouragement he has received.

In his note, Dhar also spoke about believing in one's dreams despite challenges. "If this year has taught me anything, it is to never lose belief in your dreams, however big they might be. Show up with honesty, give your work everything you have, and the universe will respond," he wrote. He concluded the message by saying, "Trust that every small step and every struggle is slowly leading us exactly where we are meant to be. Back to work now. See you at the movies."

Several members of the film industry reacted warmly to Dhar's post. Dhar's wife and actor Yami Gautam shared a heartfelt birthday message for him on social media. Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gaurav Gera and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were also among those who responded to the post with heart emojis and birthday wishes.

Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role in the film, commented, "Such a beautiful note. A truly blessed year. To many more, Sir! Blessings upon blessings upon blessings." Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The story continues the journey of Indian spy Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. The trailer, released on March 7, showcased Singh in a more intense avatar, hinting at a high-octane revenge drama filled with action sequences.

Meanwhile, the film is already generating strong buzz ahead of its release. According to trade reports, the sequel has sold over 4 lakh tickets in India for premiere shows scheduled on March 18, earning more than Rs 21 crore through advance bookings even before the official release date.

