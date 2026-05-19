'Hello Kitty' Animated Movie Officially In Works; Warner Bros Locks 2028 Release

After years of development, Hello Kitty is finally heading to the big screen with a Hollywood animated feature film. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and New Line Cinema are backing the project, which will mark the character's first theatrical Hollywood movie.

The film is currently scheduled to release in July 2028, and the makers have now officially confirmed the directing team.

Directors And Creative Team

According to a report by Variety, David Derrick Jr. and John Aoshima will direct the film. Derrick previously worked on Moana 2, while Aoshima co-directed Ultraman: Rising.

Producer Beau Flynn is leading the project, with former Paramount Animation president Ramsey Naito also joining the production team.

ALSO READ | 'Vibe' Release Date Out: Preity Zinta, Kunal Kemmu Bring Chaos To Cinemas This September

Reports say Jeff Chan is currently writing the screenplay. Earlier drafts were developed by Dana Fox, Katie Dippold, Adam Sztykiel, Jenny Jaffe, Lindsey Beer and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson.

The story is reportedly based on a treatment by Robert Ben Garant and Thomas Lennon.

A Long Journey To The Big Screen

The adaptation has reportedly been in development for several years. As per reports, Beau Flynn spent nearly a decade working alongside Shintaro Tsuji, founder of Sanrio, to secure the movie rights.

Back in 2019, Shintaro Tsuji said in a statement quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, “I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut.”

He added, “Hello Kitty has long been a symbol of friendship and we hope this film will only serve to grow that circle of friendship around the world.”

ALSO READ | Jack Ryan: Ghost War Release: Time, Plot, Where To Watch John Krasinski's New Spy Thriller

Why Hello Kitty Remains Popular?

Created by the Japanese company, Sanrio, in 1974, Hello Kitty grew into one of the world's most successful pop culture brands. Over the years, the character expanded beyond merchandise into animated shows, cafés, theme parks, video games and fashion collaborations.

The larger Sanrio universe also includes popular characters like Dear Daniel, Gudetama, My Melody and Little Twin Stars.

Fans Excited For The Film

With the project finally moving forward, fans across generations are eager to see Hello Kitty's Hollywood debut on the big screen. While plot details are still being kept secret, the film is expected to bring the same warmth, fun and emotional charm that helped make the character a global favourite for decades.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.