'Gravest Misjudgment': 'Calling Sehmat' Author Unhappy With 'Raazi', Says Story Was Misrepresented

Author Harinder Singh Sikka has stirred fresh debate around the 2018 film Raazi, saying the screen adaptation of his novel Calling Sehmat failed to capture the true essence of the story. In a strongly worded statement shared on social media platform X, Sikka described his decision to appoint director Meghna Gulzar as his “gravest misjudgment.”

The author, whose book is based on a real-life espionage story, expressed disappointment over how the protagonist was portrayed in the film. He suggested that what he sees as “ideological bias” diluted the original spirit of the character. “Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgment. Despite clear warnings, I failed to foresee how ideological bias would end up diminishing the true spirit of the protagonist,” Sikka wrote.

Calling Sehmat #Raazi ranks among the top books on espionage ever written, globally. It exposes Pakistan across border, hostile forces in Bollywood & a Punjab-based criminals within.



Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgment. Despite clear warnings, I failed to… pic.twitter.com/RZHxAwdmSq — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) March 29, 2026

Sikka also spoke at length about the global recognition of his book, claiming it remains one of the top espionage narratives. “Calling Sehmat #Raazi ranks among the top books on espionage ever written, globally. It exposes Pakistan across border, hostile forces in Bollywood & Punjab-based criminals within,” he stated.

Despite his criticism of the film, Sikka emphasised that his book continues to have a lasting impact even years after its release. He noted that nearly two decades on, Calling Sehmat still resonates with readers worldwide. Highlighting his ongoing work, he mentioned that several of his other books, including Vichhoda, Gobind, and The Chabimaster, are currently being adapted for the screen. “Our beautiful nation deserves to see the complete truth,” he added.

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The discussion also took an interesting turn when a social media user suggested a remake of Raazi, proposing actor Yami Gautam for the lead role and even offering to support the project through crowdfunding.

Let's remake, sir. Yami is perfectly capable artist to bear the weight. The real story needs to be heard by everyone without any manipulation and biases. We will support the GoFundMe campaign. Kindly consider. — Rohan Saraf (Unknown/Man) (@RohanSaraf20) March 29, 2026

Responding to this, Sikka praised the actor but clarified that financial backing was not an issue. “Indeed, Yami is a great actor. Her best is yet to come,” he wrote.

Sir, I don't need money. Check up my background. But thanks for your offer.

Indeed Yami is a great actor. Her best is yet to come. https://t.co/eWPm2x3pok — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) March 29, 2026

When asked directly whether a remake of Raazi was being planned, Sikka chose to remain non-committal, replying with a brief, “No comments.”

Raazi is a 2018 spy drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, featuring Alia Bhatt as an Indian spy who marries into a Pakistani family for a secret mission. The film received positive reviews for its storytelling and performances and was also a commercial success.

So far, Meghna Gulzar has not reacted publicly to Harinder Singh Sikka's recent comments.

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