BTS: The Return Documentary Release: When, Where To Watch In India?

The Indian BTS ARMY can officially sigh with relief as the BTS documentary is set to premiere in India on Friday a week after their historic reunion with a livestreamed concert at the Gwanghwamun Square in South Korea.

BTS: The Return documentary serves as the conclusion to the historic week for the K-pop icons. It comes right after the release of their Arirang album with 14 tracks, followed by the BTS: The Comeback live concert that took place on March 21, 2026.

As reported by Netflix, BTS: The Comeback Concert was viewed by more than 18.4 million viewers. The concert was also said to be attended by 104,000 people at the Gwanghwamun Square in South Korea.

BTS' concert performance marked the reunion of the seven members after about four years of hiatus. The group has been on a military service break since 2022. As per reports, the group was back from their military duties by 2025.

For many ARMYs, The Return documentary is the most anticipated part of their reunion. After the release of their Arirang album and a successful concert, the documentary features 'behind-the-scenes' of the boy band. As per fans, the documentary gives a 'human' side of the global icons that concerts and social media posts may not be able to capture.

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BTS Return Documentary

The documentary is said to navigate through the lives of the members following their military service. As per reports, it will cover their reunion as a full group in Los Angeles, where they got back to making music again. It will feature their studio lives, what goes on behind the scenes, and their post-military projects.

As part of their Arirang album, BTS officially released a music video for the song SWIM on March 20, 2026. Additionally, on March 24, 2026, the entertainment label HYBE also released a performance video for SWIM, which has already crossed 5 million views.

When, Where To Watch?

BTS: The Return will stream on Netflix from March 27, 2026. Unlike the Arirang concert that required fans to lock in at a specific time on Netflix, the documentary will start streaming from March 27.

It stars the entire boy band, all seven members of the group, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook. BTS: The Return is directed by Bao Nguyen, a renowned name in terms of documentaries. It has been produced by This Machine along with HYBE.

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