BTS Agency HYBE Announces India Auditions For Next-Gen Artists

The Indian music industry is set for a historic shift as HYBE, the South Korean company handling global icons like BTS and TXT, officially announced its first-ever Indian audition programme.

In September 2025, HYBE established its 'Indian headquarters' in Mumbai called HYBE India. This is their fifth big establishment outside of South Korea. Their goal is to find Indian talent. The highlight of the company is its plan to use the same famous "K-pop training style" to help artists become stars.

HYBE India officially posted on X and wrote, "The first-ever HYBE India Audition is here. We're searching for the next generation of artists from India. If you have the talent, passion, and drive to grow, this is your moment. The search begins. 31st March. #HYBE #HYBEIndia #HYBEIndiaAudition"

ALSO READ: Celine Dion Returns In 2026: Iconic Singer's Concert Comeback In Paris

They uploaded a video which read, "Long before the world applauds, there is practice, there is belief, there is talent waiting to be seen. Waiting for the right moment."

The wait is over.



HYBE India Audition is here.

The search for the next generation of artists starts now.



From here to global.



Learn more at https://t.co/tkS3WPmZ9K#HYBEIndia #HYBEIndiaAudition #HYBE pic.twitter.com/v86wgJF2OT — HYBE India (@HYBE_INDIA) March 24, 2026

Then the video proceeded to mention the locations regarding the audition programme. The Indian locations announced are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

The video also featured international locations like London, New York, Singapore, Toronto, and Sydney. It concluded with, "Your talent, our stage. The Search Begins. 31st March."

ALSO READ: 'How Dare You...': Did Dhurandhar 2 Storm Force Project Hail Mary To Postpone India Release?

In a previous post, HYBE had already announced the India program, as they captioned it, "The wait is over. HYBE India Audition is here. The search for the next generation of artists starts now. From here to global. Learn more at http://india.hybecorp.com #HYBEIndia #HYBEIndiaAudition #HYBE"

The wait is over.



HYBE India Audition is here.

The search for the next generation of artists starts now.



From here to global.



Learn more at https://t.co/tkS3WPmZ9K#HYBEIndia #HYBEIndiaAudition #HYBE pic.twitter.com/v86wgJF2OT — HYBE India (@HYBE_INDIA) March 24, 2026

Earlier, HYBE India had said, "We look forward to the dynamic potential of young people from India and the Indian diaspora. We will provide unwavering support so that outstanding talent can step onto the global stage while preserving their cultural identity. The creative energy of India's local experts, combined with HYBE's global system, will generate powerful synergies."

Fans are extremely excited over the news as the Indian audience gets to see an 'Indian version of K-Pop'. Moreover, fans also hope for a possible collaboration of Indian groups and BTS in the near future.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.