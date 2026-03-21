BTS The Comeback Concert Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India?

Global icons BTS are back with their new album, 'Arirang'. After a long hiatus, the K-Pop group has officially released their fifth studio album on Friday.

BTS' New Album Arirang

The new album 'Arirang' is inspired by Korea's traditional folk song, 'Arirang.' It is cherished by each and every Korean. Moreover, it is also considered the country's unofficial anthem. Arirang illustrates cultural heritage, resilience, sorrow, and most importantly, hope. Hence, the title of the album symbolizes the group's origin.

This comeback is a celebratory one as it not only marks the release of the group's new album but also a documentary, a new music video, and a live concert. The power-packed comeback marks the start of a new era for BTS after almost four years of military hiatus.

ALSO READ: BTS 'Swim' Music Video Out: Fans Say New Track From Arirang Album Is 'Song Of The Year'

BTS Arirang Concert

Marking an end to their military hiatus, BTS have started their new era with a bang. To stay true to their roots and origin, the group is back on stage officially as 7 members. BTS is set to perform in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square for a free public concert on March 21, 2026. However, the concert will be live-streamed for the ARMYs worldwide exclusively on Netflix.

The concert will start at 8 PM KST, marking the official live comeback of the group. For the Indian ARMYs, the concert will be live-streamed on Netflix from 4:30 PM IST.

Talking about the decision of choosing Gwanghwamun as their return, HYBE's Chairman, Bang Si-hyuk, mentioned BTS's connection to their roots in Korea, "If BTS, who started in Korea and became global superstars, were to make a comeback, the starting point should be Korea, and among all places, it should be the most symbolic space in Korea. (Gwanghwamun)."

The Arirang album was announced with 14 tracks. The names of those songs are Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, SWIM, Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, They Don't Know 'bout Us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun. The album has already made history on Spotify, with Arirang crossing 5 million pre-saves.

Additionally, BTS also released their new music video, SWIM, which has crossed over 10 million views in just four hours of its release.

ALSO READ: BTS 'Arirang' Album Released: Seven Members, 14 Tracks, And One Epic Comeback

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