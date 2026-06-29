Malayalam, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Mollywood Times To Super Subbu — Movies, Series To Watch

This week's regional OTT slate is dominated by Malayalam and Telugu releases. Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Sun NXT, ETV Win and Aha are bringing a mix of horror, action, drama, comedy and reality shows in these languages over the next few days.

Here's a complete list of the regional OTT releases arriving this week.

Muthassi (ZEE5)

Set in a remote village on the Kerala-Karnataka border, Muthassi is a Malayalam mythological horror series that follows a mother whose peaceful family life is shattered after her husband returns to his ancestral home. As supernatural events unfold, she discovers her family is tied to an ancient demonic legacy.

Streaming from July 3

Mollywood Times (JioHotstar)

Starring Naslen Gafoor, Mollywood Times is a Malayalam dark comedy about a young man determined to become the greatest horror filmmaker in Malayalam cinema. His ambitious journey leads to unexpected twists as he sets out to revive the industry with his unique vision.

Streaming from July 3

Gurtukoshunnai (ETV Win)

Gurtukoshunnai is a Telugu drama series starring Viraj Ashwin. Directed by Vinod Gali, the series explores relationships, emotions and personal struggles, with Rohini Hattangadi, Shiva Narayana Naripeddy and Priyadarshini Ram playing key roles.

Streaming from July 3

Hang Man (Sun NXT)

The Telugu film tells the story of Sivayya, a state-appointed hangman whose life is turned upside down after a death row case becomes closely tied to his son, Mukesh. Disillusioned by a justice system that allows criminals to slip through the cracks, the two embark on a dangerous path to deliver justice themselves.

Streaming from July 3

Marmadesam (ZEE5)

Inspired by the iconic 1990s cult Telugu series, Marmadesam is set in the secluded village of Veerabhadrapuram, where a string of mysterious deaths is believed to be the work of supernatural forces. As fear spreads, hidden secrets and long-buried truths begin to surface.

Streaming from July 3

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Top Telugu Influencer (Aha)

Top Telugu Influencer is a new Telugu reality show that brings together digital creators as they compete in a series of challenges to prove their creativity, popularity and entertainment skills.

Streaming from July 3

Super Subbu (Netflix)

This Telugu series stars Sundeep Kishan as an inexperienced young man who is unexpectedly assigned to teach sex education in a conservative village. As he struggles with his unusual job, he also deals with family expectations, romance and plenty of comic situations.

Streaming from July 2

Isakapatnam (Prime Video)

Set in a fictional port town during the 1990s, Isakapatnam is a Telugu action thriller starring Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh and Sunil. The series follows three individuals whose lives become intertwined as they challenge the town's powerful crime lord.

Streaming from July 2

Peddi (Netflix)

Starring Ram Charan, Peddi is a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Against the backdrop of 1980s Andhra Pradesh, Peddi tells the story of a determined villager who uses sports to inspire his people and challenge a formidable opponent threatening their pride and way of life.

Expected premiere from July 2

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