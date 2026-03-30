Jeffrey Epstein TV Series In The Works; Laura Dern To Star In Adaptation

The dark history of one of the 21st century's most notorious offenders, Jeffrey Epstein, is set for a television series. Laura Dern will feature in the series, with Adam McKay partnering as the producer.

As per reports, Sony Pictures Television is backing the Jeffrey Epstein television series, which is based on investigative reporter Julie K. Brown's book 'Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story.'

Julie K Brown's book was published in July 2021. The plot of the book is a detailed account of the investigative journalism by Julie K Brown for the Miami Herald, disclosing Jeffrey Epstein's horrendous crimes and the falsification of justice.

The television series, which is currently untitled, aims to reveal the global sex-trafficking crimes by Epstein. It is also expected to showcase the systemic failures that allowed him to continue his crimes for decades. It also focuses on the persistent investigation by Brown that helped identify victims and eventually led to the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein.

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The Oscar and Emmy winner, Laura Dern, is reportedly set to be the main lead as Brown in the upcoming series. Sharon Hoffman is the writer for the series and also a co-showrunner alongside Eileen Myers.

As per reports, the production house Hyperobject Industries will take up the project through Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, executive producing it. Additionally, Julie K. Brown will also be a part of the executive production. Moreover, Laura Dern, apart from starring, will also be executive producing the television series.

With Sony bidding for the scripted series, it will become the first scripted series based on Jeffrey Epstein's case. However, there have been several documentaries regarding Epstein's sex-trafficking business involving powerful personalities.

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Laura Dern, the 59-year-old veteran actress, is highly appreciated for her acting skills. She has won multiple awards, including multiple Golden Globe awards and a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2020. She is a nine-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee. She got awarded with an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Big Little Lies. She also won the Academy Award in 2020 for Best Supporting Actress in Marriage Story.

Some of the Hyperobject Industries' works include Don't Look Up, Fresh, The Menu, and Wild Wild Space.

Julie K. Brown is a famous reporter whose investigation, called Perversion of Justice, showed how Epstein, along with his girlfriend at the time, Ghislaine Maxwell, used money and connections to avoid jail after operating a sex-trafficking business.

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