'Youth' Movie X Review: Netizens Call It Feel-Good Watch

Ken Karunaas' Youth has finally hit theatres on March 19, entering a crowded box office clash alongside big releases like Dhurandhar 2. The Tamil coming-of-age drama marks Karunaas' debut as a lead actor, director, and writer, making it a significant project in his career.

The film revolves around Praveen, a 15-year-old schoolboy who dreams of finding true love before his school life ends. As he navigates friendships, relationships, and heartbreaks, the story explores his emotional growth and evolving understanding of love and life. Packed with elements of romance, humour, and drama, Youth aims to capture the innocence and confusion of teenage years.

Apart from Ken Karunaas in the lead role, the film features Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Devadarshini, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.

What Audiences Saying

Early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that Youth is being seen as a light, feel-good entertainer that blends humour with emotional moments. Viewers are praising Ken Karunaas for his dual role as actor and director, along with the supporting cast and music.

Some have compared its tone to familiar coming-of-age films set in a school backdrop, highlighting its mix of romance, comedy, and family emotions. The writing and overall message have also been appreciated, with audiences noting its positive, mature, and responsible approach to a Gen Z story.

Here are the reactions:

#YOUTH - First Half is for Youth and Second Half is for Family audiences..???? The Emotional arc with Ken, Suraj and Devadharshini was beautiful..❣️ A Well packed Entertainer with Fun and Emotions..⭐???? pic.twitter.com/c5AzUNPfIm — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) March 19, 2026

#Youth - A Promising allrounder Perf frm Ken, So Natural. Suraj, Anisma, Devadarshni Gud. GV Prakash's Superb Music is d backbone. Simple Story, No major conflict. Fun 1st Hlf School Track with frequent comedies. 2nd Hlf begins on slow note, circles & ends emotionally. ENJOYABLE! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 19, 2026

#YOUTH Second Half Review ????



- A Youthful Entertainer that transforms from Fun to Serious tone in the Second Half and ends on a Beautiful emotional note..❣️

- Superbly Executed and performed by #KenKarunaas..⭐ A Promising Hero and Director is here for Kollywood..????

- Suraj… pic.twitter.com/jLZ7L4b276 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) March 19, 2026

#Youth :- 3.5/5 ????????



Entertaining 1st half Engaging 2nd half????

Ken Shines in his role????

DD & Suraj Roles are supportive❤

Funfilled interval ????

Notefull Climax????



An neat Family Entertainment Movie???? pic.twitter.com/6aNXhWpsdH — Story_of_Cinephile (@SriBavan662205) March 19, 2026

@gvprakash 's music is insanely good in #Youth , the whole movie stands even more strong because of his work. — Shri (@Shriilss) March 19, 2026

Fun,Entertaining and Emotional Film

Theatre aa vittu veliya varrapo oru satisfied feeling for sure, Ken the Star, Hero Material in all Aspects,Dir aavum Scores High,Devadarshini and Suraj superb performance especially Devadarshini,A Complete Film With all Aspects covered #Youth pic.twitter.com/eVaD1Hd3Qy — Mahadev (@MDevv18) March 19, 2026

#Youth is a lightheart film that smoothly mixes humor with heartfelt moments. #KenKarunas shines as both lead and director,strong supporting cast soulful music by GV Prakash ❤️ suraj kidu✌️



Entertaining⚡ pic.twitter.com/zJrVV4Z01a — Jaseel Muhammed (@JaseelMhd_GOAT) March 19, 2026

Na onnu solluven kadikka koodathu #Youth = School genre of #Don

1st half same love and comedy

Same cultural dance mashup

Climax father and family emotion — ????Яѕαму² (@vrsamy_001) March 19, 2026

Loved it. More than #Ken the actor, Ken the writer shines. This is the positivity tamil cinema needs. Genz movie nu kanda karumatha edukama romba nalla oru poruppana politically correct aana padam. Loved it. Way to go. #Youth. pic.twitter.com/OINkEQaLZA — Vigrat (@vignesh_vigrat) March 19, 2026

#Youth [#ABRatings - 3.75/5]



- Fun Filled First half & emotional second half ????♥️

- KenKarunaas as Director & Hero excelled in both, just with his debut film ????

- GVPrakash's songs & BGM is another soul in the movie, matching with the vibe????

- Devadharshi & SurajVenjaramoodu… pic.twitter.com/vpmt9zBdUg — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) March 19, 2026

Early reactions indicate a positive start, but a clearer picture will emerge as more audiences watch the film over the weekend.

For now, Youth has managed to make its presence felt despite tough competition — and the coming days will determine how strongly it holds at the box office.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 X Review: From 'Mind Blowing' To 'Exhausting' — Internet Divided Over Ranveer Singh Film

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