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'Youth' Movie X Review: Netizens Call It Feel-Good Watch

Apart from Ken Karunaas in the lead role, the film features Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Devadarshini, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.

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'Youth' Movie X Review: Netizens Call It Feel-Good Watch
Screengrab from the trailer

Ken Karunaas' Youth has finally hit theatres on March 19, entering a crowded box office clash alongside big releases like Dhurandhar 2. The Tamil coming-of-age drama marks Karunaas' debut as a lead actor, director, and writer, making it a significant project in his career.

The film revolves around Praveen, a 15-year-old schoolboy who dreams of finding true love before his school life ends. As he navigates friendships, relationships, and heartbreaks, the story explores his emotional growth and evolving understanding of love and life. Packed with elements of romance, humour, and drama, Youth aims to capture the innocence and confusion of teenage years.

Apart from Ken Karunaas in the lead role, the film features Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Devadarshini, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.

What Audiences Saying

Early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that Youth is being seen as a light, feel-good entertainer that blends humour with emotional moments. Viewers are praising Ken Karunaas for his dual role as actor and director, along with the supporting cast and music.

Some have compared its tone to familiar coming-of-age films set in a school backdrop, highlighting its mix of romance, comedy, and family emotions. The writing and overall message have also been appreciated, with audiences noting its positive, mature, and responsible approach to a Gen Z story.

Here are the reactions:

Early reactions indicate a positive start, but a clearer picture will emerge as more audiences watch the film over the weekend.

For now, Youth has managed to make its presence felt despite tough competition — and the coming days will determine how strongly it holds at the box office.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 X Review: From 'Mind Blowing' To 'Exhausting' — Internet Divided Over Ranveer Singh Film

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