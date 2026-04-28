The Devil Wears Prada 2 First Reactions: 'Fun', 'Phenomenal', 'Must-Watch Sequel' — Critics Give Thumbs Up

Nearly two decades after The Devil Wears Prada became a fan favourite, its much-awaited sequel has finally been shown to members of the press—and the early reactions suggest it might just live up to the hype.

Cast And Crew

The film sees Meryl Streep return as the formidable Miranda Priestly, with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt also reprising their roles.

Directed once again by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the sequel picks up years after the original story, though full plot details are still being kept under wraps.

First Reactions

Journalists who attended early screenings have described the sequel as entertaining, stylish and surprisingly emotional. Entertainment journalist Daniel Baptista called it a "fun and fierce sequel", adding, "It feels familiar in the best way, timely in the right ways, and is well worth the wait".

Variety editor Jazz Tangcay went even further, calling the film “phenomenal,” saying, “It's the perfect sequel that exceeded all expectations. Aline Brosh McKenna's script is sharp and witty. We'll be quoting this for years to come. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are still great. Stunning costumes, and that soundtrack slaps hard.”

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter editor Alex Werpin highlighted the film's satirical tone, calling it “a biting media parody wrapped up in high fashion,” and added that journalists in particular would find it “very relatable.”

Awards Watch critic Erik Anderson also praised the sequel, noting, "The Devil Wears Prada 2 has no right to be as good as it is. It balances nostalgia really well, and Anne Hathaway continues to shine. It's funny, but also has more depth."

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New Cast Members

The sequel also introduces new cast members, including Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley and Justin Theroux, among others.

Story Details

While the story remains largely under wraps, early glimpses suggest that Hathaway's Andy Sachs is back at Runway magazine, now working as a features editor—quite a shift from her days as Miranda's assistant in the original film.

Filming Experience

Filming the sequel in New York turned out to be an experience in itself. Streep shared that the overwhelming public attention made things difficult on set. “We needed police barriers and crowd control. Buses of fans turned up, and paparazzi swarmed,” she said, adding, “Annie kept her cool, but I was unnerved.”

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Summer Release

With strong early buzz and fan anticipation running high, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theatres on May 1. Meanwhile, before the sequel hits theatres, you can revisit The Devil Wears Prada on JioHotstar.

Here Are More Reviews For The Sequel:

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2: Stanley Tucci made me cry TWICE. I loved it. No notes. — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 27, 2026

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is, surprisingly, quite charming and fun, despite that awful trailer! Will be a massive hit — Brett (@BrettRedacted) April 27, 2026

I'm stunned that a tentpole, studio summer blockbuster sequel said "support your publications and the journalists who are the real arbiters of taste" on main — and still managed to be a relatively great movie. If nobody got us, DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 got us. More soon. pic.twitter.com/R6beGDM4L7 — Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) April 27, 2026

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is a little frictionless and high on its own supply of member berry juice, but tbh i was just happy to see my friends Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt together again — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) April 28, 2026

Hard to imagine anyone who's a fan of the first film being disappointed with THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2. It's funny, charming, and filled with genuinely heartwarming payoffs. Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci slip back into their roles as if no time has… pic.twitter.com/9Wi9FMI6or — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 27, 2026

Really had fun with The Devil Wears Prada 2.



Rare legacy sequel that doesn't bungle its plot modernization. Keeps the spirit of the original, mostly the same visual feel and simply delivers a good time at the movies. pic.twitter.com/rS8kSjtD8Y — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) April 28, 2026

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