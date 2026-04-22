Michael Biopic Gets Poor Reviews On Rotten Tomatoes; Fans Call Out Critics For 'Always Hating' Pop Icon

The much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, has opened to a largely negative response from critics just days before its theatrical release. Featuring Jaafar Jackson—the pop icon's nephew—in the lead role, the film debuted with a low 27% score on Rotten Tomatoes, later inching up to around 31% as more reviews came in.

Initial reactions suggest the film succeeds in recreating the music, energy, and stage magic of Michael Jackson, but struggles to offer a compelling narrative. Critics largely agree that the film feels cautious, choosing not to dive into the more complex or controversial chapters of Jackson's life.

Several reviews have been sharply critical. The Wrap called it a “frustrating biopic that makes you want to scream,” saying it ends up feeling like a surface-level tribute rather than a complete story. IGN described it as “really, really bad,” adding that it feels like a “flat, paper-thin story” with little emotional depth. Screen International noted that by avoiding contradictory views of its subject, the film ends up feeling “disconnected from reality.” Meanwhile, Slant Magazine criticised it for turning a complex life into a “sanitized popcorn film.”

Some critics took issue with the film's tone and intent. The Wrap called it “feature-length publicity” that feels like damage control rather than honest storytelling. The Guardian labelled it a “frustratingly shallow” film that avoids difficult childhood truths.

Despite the criticism, Jaafar Jackson's performance has been widely appreciated. Variety said he “nails the look, the voice, and the electrostatic moves,” capturing both the energy and sensitivity of his uncle. Many reviewers agree that his portrayal is the film's strongest element and helps hold it together.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the musical moments bring “a warm rush of transporting pleasure” for fans, and USA Today praised his dance sequences and screen presence.

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However, even some positive reviews admitted that the film lacks depth and feels incomplete.

X Reactions To Critics Review

Amid the reviews, fans on X are calling out critics, arguing the film is being judged unfairly for avoiding controversies around Michael Jackson. Here are the reactions below:

I've gone through a few reviews of #Michael and from what I gathered the critics are upset that the movie is “fluff” and overly sanitized. They wanted it to lean into trauma and controversy. In short, they didn't get the character assassination they wanted. — Sam⁷ (@BTSOriented) April 21, 2026

That also explains why they were hating on the film before even seeing it. It was already clear it wouldn't portray Michael as “Wacko Jacko.”



I'm going to watch it tomorrow, and I have a feeling I'm really going to enjoy it. — Sam⁷ (@BTSOriented) April 21, 2026

These early reviews for MICHAEL are rough. A film can get crap reviews and still play for awards, but those movies don't usually have reviews *this* bad. I do expect audience scores are gonna' be much higher than critics, but how high? pic.twitter.com/AUBjoGx87t — Luis A. Mendez (@MendezMovieRPT) April 21, 2026

My guess is audience reviews will be 80% or higher . The media and critical elites have always hated Michael Jackson. They want to ignore his accomplishments and unparalleled success and focus solely on sex abuse allegations. Most aren't reviewing the actual movie. — Travis Vincenzo ???????? (@travis_demaria) April 21, 2026

I don't know what movie y'all saw but Michael was FUCKING AWESOME like we all knew he was famous but to see it back will really piss you off when you hear those RIDICULOUS comparisons. He's the most famous human of all time! https://t.co/lPQlqqCBS8 pic.twitter.com/HbVrpDzSCP — FREE TAXSTONE! (@Diamy_TV) April 21, 2026

Overall, Michael is being seen as a visually appealing but safe and surface-level biopic. With its story ending in the 1980s and hinting at a possible continuation, critics feel it misses the chance to fully explore the life of one of music's most complex icons.

With mixed-to-negative reviews coming in, all eyes are now on how audiences will respond at the box office when the film releases later this week, especially as fans on X continue to push back against critics and defend the film.

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