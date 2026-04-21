Biker OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Sharwanand's Telugu Sports Action Movie Online

Sharwanand's high-energy action entertainer Biker is finally heading to OTT platforms. It is being hailed as the first-ever movie about motocross in Indian cinema.

The film, which was released in theatres on April 3, 2026, received a mixed response from the audience. However, with reports of its digital debut, it is now generating excitement among fans who missed it on the big screen or want to watch it again from the comfort of their homes.

Biker: Box Office Collection

Sharwanand's Telugu-language sports drama received warm responses from its audience initially. However, with time, it gained praise for its unique storytelling and the thrilling portrayal of motocross. As per the makers of the movie, the film has now crossed Rs 43 crore in worldwide gross collection, marking it a success for India's first motocross film.

This achievement marks a positive point for the film, considering it had limited pre-release hype or craze.

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About The Film

Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, Biker is about 162 minutes long. It is backed by UV Creations. This sports-action entertainer stars Sharwanand in the lead role as Vikas Narayan, a passionate biker and motocross rider, alongside Malavika Nair, who brings an emotional layer to the story. The movie also features Rajasekhar, Atul Kulkarni, and others in key roles.

To make things feel authentic and give the viewer a realistic experience, the film has offered advanced formats like 4DX, Dolby Cinema, EPIQ, and PCX.

The film follows the story of a young man's love for bikes, his struggles, family drama, and intense racing sequences. It blends high-speed action along with emotional family moments.

Biker OTT Release: When, Where To Watch

According to reports from 123Telugu, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights to the sports-action drama. Moreover, according to reports, the film is expected to start streaming on May 1, 2026.

If the reports are true and an official confirmation is issued, the wait to experience the thrill will be short. Within a month of its theatrical release, the film can be watched digitally. Moreover, the film is likely to be available in multiple languages, targeting a wide range of audiences.

However, an official announcement from the makers of the film or the streaming giant is still awaited.

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