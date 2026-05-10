Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar Films Gain Momentum — Collects This Amount

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' continues to pull audiences in its eighth week, while Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, after progressing slowly in its third week, has made good use of its fourth weekend.

Box Office Collection - Day 53 vs Day 24

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, 'Dhurandhar 2' collected Rs 1.13 crore net on Day 53. In comparison, 'Bhooth Bangla' minted Rs 4.1 crore net on its Day 24, taking its total India net collection to Rs 158.85 crore so far.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Universe Expanding? Producer Says 'Something Up Our Sleeves'

Total Collection

The latest figures have taken 'Dhurandhar 2' India gross collection to Rs 1,368.1 crore and India net to Rs 1,143.09 crore so far. With a strong contribution of Rs 426.5 crore from the overseas market, the worldwide gross collections are reported as Rs 1,794.6 crore.

'Bhooth Bangla's' India gross is now stands at Rs 188.51 crore and India net at Rs 158.85 crore. Overseas, the film has earned Rs 53 crore, bringing its worldwide gross to Rs 241.51 crore.

Weekly Collections

'Dhurandhar 2' weekly collections:

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

Week 7: Rs 5.58 crore

'Bhooth Bangla' weekly collections:

Week 1: Rs 84.40 crore

Week 2: Rs 43.75 crore

Week 3: Rs 21.85 crore

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan To Headline Lala Amarnath Biopic? Ashutosh Gowariker Reunion Sparks Buzz

'Dhurandhar 2' Vs 'Bhooth Bangla' - Comparison

'Dhurandhar 2' entered its eighth weekend with improved collections and higher occupancy. Although the film witnessed a significant drop in collections and screen count in the seventh week, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller has shown signs of improvement in its eighth weekend.

Meanwhile, 'Bhooth Bangla', which had slow and steady collections in its third week, showed improvement in both collections and occupancy in its fourth weekend.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.