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'Speed Up Returns On My Investments': Rahul Gandhi's Humorous Response To Investment Adviser

Earlier, Dhandapani revealed that he has managed Gandhi's mutual fund investments since 2013 despite being an outspoken supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

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'Speed Up Returns On My Investments': Rahul Gandhi's Humorous Response To Investment Adviser
Chennai: Newly-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay with Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during the former's swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2026.
PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a humorous remark on Sunday after his investment adviser, Muthukrishnan Dhandapani, praised him for keeping professional relations and political differences aside.

"Muthu ji, your political views are your own - but please do speed up the returns on my investments," Gandhi posted on X.

The post quickly went viral online. Earlier, Dhandapani revealed that he has managed Gandhi's mutual fund investments since 2013 despite being an outspoken supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Gandhi's comments come after Muthukrishnan Dhandapani posted: "Not going to share any personal details. Just want to highlight how perception is different from reality. This is not to support any political party or leader. Want to let you know things are not as they look."

"In 2013, my client who was professionally working for Rahul Gandhi suggested my name to him to handle his mutual fund investments. From 2013, when UPA 2 was in power to till date when Vijay was sworn in with Congress support, Rahul continues to be my client for mutual fund investments," he said.

"We have exchanged many mails and has spoken over phone lot of times. And as you are aware, I've been a strong Modi supporter from 2014 to 2024. Never once Rahul or his office staff brought that subject to me. I believe my tweets are regularly seen by his staff. They clearly differentiate between my professional service and political beliefs," Dhandapani added.

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