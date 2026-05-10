Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 10: Riteish Deshmukh Film Continues Decent Run, Earns This Amount

Raja Shivaji continued its steady run at the box office on Day 10, with the Marathi version once again leading the overall collections. The historical drama directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh has maintained decent occupancy in Maharashtra even in its second weekend.

On Day 10, the film collected around Rs 6.43 crore net in India so far, as per live estimates from Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection now stands at approximately Rs 67.88 crore, while the India gross collection has reached nearly Rs 80.49 crore.

City-Wise Trends

The Marathi version continues to perform better than the Hindi release, especially in Pune, Mumbai and Sangli. Pune has remained one of the strongest centres for the film throughout its run, while Mumbai continues to contribute the highest number of screenings. Sangli and Nashik have also shown solid occupancy trends despite comparatively fewer shows.

For the Hindi version, Pune and Bengaluru have delivered relatively better occupancy than other regions. However, cities such as Ahmedabad and Surat continue to report lower footfalls, while NCR, Hyderabad and Mumbai have maintained an average trend.

Box Office Journey So Far

The film opened strongly on May 1 with Rs 11.35 crore on Day 1 across 6,192 shows. The opening weekend remained steady with collections of Rs 10.55 crore on Day 2 and Rs 12 crore on Day 3, helping the film cross Rs 33 crore within its first three days.

Weekdays saw the expected drop, with the film earning Rs 5.60 crore on Monday, Rs 4.90 crore on Tuesday, Rs 4.25 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4 crore on Thursday. By the end of Week 1, the film had collected Rs 52.65 crore net in India.

The second weekend has so far helped the film maintain momentum at the box office, especially in Maharashtra, where the Marathi version continues to draw audiences.

About The Film

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan and Genelia Deshmukh.

The historical drama follows the rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his journey toward establishing Hindavi Swarajya.

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