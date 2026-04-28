Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Is A Jungle Epic With Dhanush In Lead; Eyes 2027 Release

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is lining up another ambitious project, and this time he is bringing in Dhanush to lead the film.

According to an exclusive report by Variety, the film will be a large-scale mythological drama set in a jungle landscape. The film will be produced under Bhansali Productions. Tamil director P S Mithran has been chosen to direct it.

The project is being described as a visually rich saga rooted in mythology, combining Bhansali's signature grandeur with a more raw, nature-based setting. For Mithran, who is known for films like Sardar and Irumbu Thirai, this will mark his first Hindi directorial venture and his maiden collaboration with both Bhansali and Dhanush.

As per the report, this project came together after an earlier film planned between Mithran and Bhansali's banner, Rowdy Rathore 2, did not materialise. After that, the team started working on a fresh idea and finally decided on a mythological story set in a forest. The screenplay reportedly went through several rounds of revisions before reaching its current stage.

Initially, Telugu star Ram Charan was being considered for the lead role. However, the makers later brought Dhanush on board. This film is expected to be one of Dhanush's biggest Hindi projects so far. He has previously impressed Bollywood audiences with films like Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein.

The yet-untitled film is likely to go on floors in early 2027. This will allow Dhanush to complete his other projects first, including films with Rajkumar Periyasamy and Mari Selvaraj, as well as Vada Chennai 2. He is also preparing for the release of his upcoming film Kara.

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Meanwhile, Bhansali is currently in the final leg of production on his next directorial, Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to release on January 21, 2027.

Apart from this, Bhansali Productions is also working on other high-profile projects, including a biopic on Madhubala and a historical film titled Jai Somnath.

The addition of this mythological jungle drama with Dhanush further strengthens the studio's upcoming lineup, positioning it as a major pan-India release in the years ahead.

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