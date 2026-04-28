The Family Man Season 4 Confirmed By Manoj Bajpayee, Fans Get Big Update

The Family Man Season 4 is finally in the works after months of speculation, with Manoj Bajpayee confirming the next chapter of the hit spy thriller series. His update has given fans fresh hope after the unanswered ending of Season 3.

The actor confirmed the return during an interaction on X while replying to a fan who mentioned the cliffhanger finale. "Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte hai," he wrote. The message signalled that the story will continue in the next season.

The update matters because there had been no official word on Season 4 for a long time, leading to uncertainty among viewers. Bajpayee's response now suggests the makers are moving ahead with the next instalment.

What Changes

In another post on X, Bajpayee hinted at a more action-heavy season. "Ab sab 4th season me ! Maar kaat khallas!!" he wrote, pointing to higher stakes in the coming episodes.

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He is set to return as Srikant Tiwari, the middle-class man balancing family life with his secret role as an intelligence officer. The character remains central to the show's success.

Watch Details

The makers have not announced an official release date yet. With writing, filming and production still ahead, the new season is unlikely to arrive soon.

Like the earlier seasons, The Family Man Season 4 is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

What Next

Season 3 ended with major questions around Srikant Tiwari and his future. The next season is expected to build on those unresolved threads while raising both personal and professional stakes.

Created by Raj & DK, the series blends espionage, humour and family drama. It also features Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha. Season 3 also included Nimrat Kaur and Jaideep Ahlaw

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